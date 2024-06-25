Structured Cabling Market is anticipated to surpass US$18.648 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 8.76%
The structured cabling market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.76% from US$10.361 billion in 2022 to US$18.648 billion by 2029.
The structured cabling market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.76% from US$10.361 billion in 2022 to US$18.648 billion by 2029.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the structured cabling market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.76% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$18.648 billion by 2029.
A structured cable, in the telecommunication sector, is a method of organizing the cable infrastructures, in a building or a campus. A structured cable is an important component across various industries, offering better cybersecurity, and improved communication, along with increased cost efficiencies. The approach also offers easy maintenance in case of any faults and also enables lesser connectivity problems.
The structured cable approach also offers its users greater flexibility, as this method uses fewer cables and more connectors, and those are connected along its designated pathway. Similarly, this method also offers an option to increase the load capacity on the cables, as the cable layout is designed to follow a standard design, making it easier to add or install new components along the design. Additionally, companies all across the globe are designing and innovating new and better products and software to further increase the efficiency of structured cable systems. For instance, in January 2024, CommScope launched its new SYSTIMAX 2.0, which aims to provide innovative solutions to network infrastructure challenges. The products also provide an overall solution of the core pillars and include fiber and copper structured cable solutions.
Similarly, several companies all across the globe are expanding their portfolio into the structured cable market, to attain a higher market size. For instance, in February 2024, Centaris, a company that offers security-first computer technology globally, acquired Network Connections Inc, to expand its market to the IT industry. Centaris installs IT infrastructures and offers structured cabling solutions, with CAT 7, CAT 6, and other CAT network cabling. Similarly, In January 2023, Leviton, a global manufacturer of copper and fiber cable, launched three new copper cabling systems, ATLAS SST, EXTREME SST, and EXTREME 6A. The company offers a wide array of options, either in modular or in 110-style patch panels, and this system also features a compact plug-and-boot system for a reliable connection.
The structured cabling market by solution type is segmented into product, software, and service. Under the solution type of structured cable market, the product category is estimated to attain the maximum share. The product category includes components like twisted pair, optical cabling, patch panels, and patch cables. The demand for such components is increasing significantly, in developing and developed nations, as with the development of the infrastructural and telecommunication & IT industry in the countries. Structured cable products are also important components for industries and sectors like governmental, educational, and commercial & residential spaces.
The structured cabling market by industrial vertical is segmented into residential and commercial, IT & telecommunication, transportation, industrial, government & education, and others. The industrial sector under the industrial vertical segment of the structured cabling market, is expected to attain the maximum share globally. The industrial landscape in the Asian Pacific nations like India and China has observed a major boost in the recent few years, increasing the market size of the structured cable market globally.
The structured cabling market by cable type is segmented into category 5E, category 6, category 6A, and others. Under the cable type segment of structured cable, category 6A is anticipated to attain maximum share. The category 6A or CAT 6A offers the transmission performance. The performance speed of CAT 6A structured cable is about 10CBASE-T to about 100 meters. It also ensures faster and more efficient ethernet applications and also offers enhanced thermal dissipation.
Based on geography, the structured cabling market is expanding significantly in the North American region due to various reasons. In countries like the United States, Canada, and Mexico there is a growing demand for structured cable markets in various industries, including IT & telecommunication, transportation, and industrial. The demand is being driven by these countries due to the intensified pace of industrialization and infrastructure development in the area.
As a part of the report, the major players operating in the structured cabling market that have been covered are Belden Inc., CommSpace Holdings Inc., Hubnetix Corporation, Corning Incorporated, Panduit Corp, Datwyler Holding AG., NEXANS, Cisco Systems, Inc., Schneider Electric, and Siemon.
The market analytics report segments the structured cabling market as follows:
• By Solution Type
o Product
o Software
o Service
• By Industry Vertical
o Residential and Commercial
o IT and Telecommunication
o Transportation
o Industrial
o Government and Education
o Others
• By Cable Type
o Category 5E
o Category 6
o Category 6A
o Others
• By Geography
o North America
• United States
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• United Kingdom
• Germany
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• Japan
• China
• India
• South Korea
• Taiwan
• Thailand
• Indonesia
• Others
Companies Profiled:
• Belden Inc.
• CommSpace Holdings Inc.
• Hubnetix Corporation
• Corning Incorporated.
• Panduit Corp
• Datwyler Holding AG.
• NEXANS
• Cisco Systems, Inc.
• Schneider Electric
• Siemon
