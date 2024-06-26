Submit Release
Experience the New Comedy Hypnosis Show with Master Hypnotist Haiming Jiang in Auckland, New Zealand

Volunteers on stage at the hilarious Comedy Hypnosis Show.

Dive into a night of laughter and astonishment with Haiming Jiang’s hilarious Comedy Hypnosis Show on 27th July 2024 in Auckland.

AUCKLAND, CBD, NEW ZEALAND, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned NLP Master Practitioner and comedy hypnotist Haiming Jiang is set to bring his highly acclaimed Comedy Hypnosis Show to the Phoenix Cabaret in Auckland on 27th July 2024. This adult-only show promises an unforgettable experience where audience members become the stars of the performance.

Haiming Jiang has captivated audiences across New Zealand with his unique blend of comedy and hypnosis. Described as "mind-blowing" and "hilarious" by both audiences and critics, his shows are a testament to his expertise in NLP (Neuro-Linguistic Programming). Haiming skillfully taps into the subconscious minds of his volunteers, creating a show that is both entertaining and empowering.

Event Details:
• Date: 27th July 2024
• Venue: Phoenix Cabaret, Auckland
• Audience: Adults aged 18 and above
• Tickets: Available for purchase online at Eventbrite

Haiming's Comedy Hypnosis Show offers a perfect blend of comedy, magic, and hypnosis. Audience members will have the chance to volunteer and experience the power of hypnosis in a fun and light-hearted way. The show promises an evening of laughter, amazement, and memorable moments.

“This show in Auckland will demonstrate how powerfully your beliefs affect your behavior and results. We all hold some negative beliefs. If you can change your limiting beliefs, you can achieve most of your goals. This show is not only entertaining but also educational, conveying a very powerful message for the audience to take away and think about after the show” says Haiming Jiang, the creator of the Comedy Hypnosis Show.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit Eventbrite.
Contact Information:
Haiming Jiang
The Chinese Hypnotist
021 830098
info@chinesehypnotist.com
https://chinesehypnotist.com/
Feel free to reach out if you need any further information or have any questions regarding the event. We look forward to seeing you there for an evening of unparalleled entertainment!

