Diabetic Foot Ulcer Market Size Report 2032 | Market Drivers & Barriers, Clinical Trials and Latest Drugs Approvals

Diabetic Foot Ulcer Market

DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight's “Diabetic Foot Ulcer Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast – 2034” report delivers an in-depth understanding of Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU) , historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU) market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, and France) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Diabetic Foot Ulcer Market Report

 According to DelveInsight's analysis, the market size for diabetic foot ulcers across the 7MM is expected to grow with a significant CAGR by 2032.

 In 2023, the total prevalent cases of DFU in the 7MM were highest in US.

 Among EU4 countries and the UK, the highest number of cases of DFU were found to be in Italy in 2023.

 In 2023, gender-specific cases of diabetic foot ulcers (DFU) in the 7MM comprised of 60% males and 40% females.

 In the United States, the severity/chronicity of wound-specific diagnosed cases of DFU were 35% and 65% cases for acute/healed wound and chronic/unhealed wound, respectively, in 2023.

 DelveInsight's analysis reveals that the overall prevalent population of diabetic foot ulcers in the 7MM was reported as 6.2 million in 2022.

 Prominent Diabetic Foot Ulcer Companies such as Anterogen Co., Ltd., Lavior Pharma Inc., Vitruvian Medical Devices, Inc., Oneness Biotech Co., Ltd., Energenesis Biomedical Co., Ltd., Tissue Tech Inc., PolarityTE, Technophage, SA, and others.

 Promising Diabetic Foot Ulcers Therapies include ALLO-ASC-DFU, Lavior Diabetic Wound Gel, DERMASEAL, ON101 Cream, ENERGI-F703 GEL, TTAX01, SkinTE, TP-102, and others.

Diabetic Foot Ulcer Epidemiology Insights

 Total Diabetic Foot Ulcer Prevalent Cases

 Total Diabetic Foot Ulcer Diagnosed Cases

 Diabetic Foot Ulcer Gender-specific Cases

 Diabetic Foot Ulcer Treated Cases

 Diabetic Foot Ulcer Age-Specific Cases

 Diabetic Foot Ulcer Cases by Severity/Chronicity of Wound

Diabetic Foot Ulcer Drug Market

Platelet-derived growth factor (PDGF) plays a crucial role in the healing process and holds the distinction of being the sole growth factor sanctioned by the FDA. Standard approaches to managing DFUs in the United States encompass surgical debridement, the application of dressings to foster a moist wound environment and control exudate, wound off-loading, vascular evaluation, and the regulation of infection and glycemic levels. In Europe, treatment options for infected diabetic feet involve antibiotic therapy, wound off-loading, and surgical interventions. Regranex (Becaplermin) is the only FDA-approved drug utilizing PDGF, while other growth factors either demonstrated limited efficacy or remain largely unexplored.

Diabetic Foot Ulcer Treatment Landscape

Presently, approaches to address DFU predominantly involve non-surgical methods for mild and moderate ulcers, and surgical interventions for those categorized as severe. Non-surgical approaches primarily encompass routine wound care, the application of growth factors and skin substitutes to facilitate wound healing, administration of antibiotics for deep infections, drainage procedures, and management of cellulitis. On the other hand, surgical options involve the removal of unhealthy tissue and vascular surgeries to enhance blood circulation. The advancement of growth factor therapy signifies significant progress in the treatment of diabetic neuropathic foot ulcers, particularly in cases where there is sufficient blood supply.

Diabetic Foot Ulcers Emerging Drugs and Companies

Key Diabetic Foot Ulcer companies, such as Oneness Biotech Co., Ltd. (ON101), Energenesis Biomedical Co., Ltd. (ENERGI-F703), PolarityTE (SkinTE), and others are involved in developing drugs for diabetic foot ulcers. ON101 (fespixon) represents an innovative pharmaceutical breakthrough from Oneness Biotech. This novel drug stimulates targeted chemokines within wound sites, fostering the infiltration of immune cells, particularly M2 macrophages.

Diabetic Foot Ulcers Market Dynamics

The diabetic foot ulcers market dynamics are anticipated to change in the coming years. Globally, the number of patients with diabetes surged from 177 million cases in 2000 to 285 million in 2010, and projections indicate that it is poised to exceed 360 million cases by 2030. Given the escalating prevalence of diabetes in all markets, the corresponding increase in patients experiencing diabetic foot ulcers is anticipated, thereby propelling the market forward. Notably, Regranex stands as the sole approved drug in the United States; consequently, new therapies equipped with an early mover advantage are poised to seize greater opportunities with reduced market competition.

Scope of the Diabetic Foot Ulcer Market Report

 Coverage- 7MM

 Diabetic Foot Ulcer Companies- Anterogen Co., Ltd., Lavior Pharma Inc., Vitruvian Medical Devices, Inc., Oneness Biotech Co., Ltd., Energenesis Biomedical Co., Ltd., Tissue Tech Inc., PolarityTE, Technophage, SA, and others.

 Diabetic Foot Ulcers Therapies- ALLO-ASC-DFU, Lavior Diabetic Wound Gel, DERMASEAL, ON101 Cream, ENERGI-F703 GEL, TTAX01, SkinTE, TP-102, and others.

 Diabetic Foot Ulcer Market Dynamics: Diabetic Foot Ulcer Market Drivers and Barriers

 Diabetic Foot Ulcer Market Access and Reimbursement, Unmet Needs and Future Perspectives

Table of Content

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary of Diabetic foot ulcers

3. Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Diabetic foot ulcers

4. Diabetic foot ulcers: Market Overview at a Glance

5. Diabetic foot ulcers: Disease Background and Overview

6. Patient Journey

7. Diabetic foot ulcers Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

9. Diabetic foot ulcers Unmet Needs

10. Key Endpoints of Diabetic foot ulcers Treatment

11. Diabetic foot ulcers Marketed Products

12. Diabetic foot ulcers Emerging Therapies

13. Diabetic foot ulcers: Seven Major Market Analysis

14. Attribute analysis

15. 7MM: Market Outlook

16. Access and Reimbursement Overview of Diabetic foot ulcers

17. KOL Views

18. Market Drivers

19. Market Barriers

20. Appendix

21. DelveInsight Capabilities

22. Disclaimer

23. About DelveInsight

