2.83 Carat Digital Diamond Mined in Brilliantcrypto Traded for Approx. $1,150 USD

TOKYO, JAPAN, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brilliantcrypto, Inc. (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Naruatsu Baba; hereinafter referred to as 'Brilliantcrypto') has announced that from all the digital gemstones mined in Brilliantcrypto, 2.83 carat digital diamond named “King Yoshinobu’s Glory” was traded for the highest price of 2000MATIC (1MATIC=0.5799USD: $1,150 USD).

Also, the total number of deals completed for digital gemstones within a week after the release of the game reached over 3000.

About Brilliantcrypto

Download the game here: https://brilliantcrypto.net/

A PC with Windows OS or Mac OS is required to play the game.

The mobile version of the game is scheduled to be released later.

Brilliantcrypto is a blockchain game which aims for sustainable play-to-earn, and introduces the new concept, “Proof of Gaming.” The concept draws inspiration from Bitcoin’s consensus algorithm, “Proof of Work.” This is an ambitious global project from Japan; through guaranteeing value for digital gemstones, new value is created in the metaverse.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=twZO7IcW-H0

About Brilliantcrypto, Inc.

Brilliantcrypto, Inc. (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Naruatsu Baba) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of COLOPL, Inc. to take on the challenges of blockchain gaming, and create games that truly shine and stand out. By leveraging blockchain technology and the extensive know-how accumulated by the COLOPL Group in the gaming business, Brilliantcrypto aims to create new value for a global audience.

