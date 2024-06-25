Openforce Launches Mobile App for Independent Contractors
State-of-the-art mobile app empowers independent contractors to manage their businesses while on the go.
By actively listening to our independent contractor customers and understanding their needs, we have created a solution that truly makes their jobs easier.”SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Openforce, the leading software platform for managing commercial relationships between contracting companies and their 1099 independent contractor workforces, proudly announces the launch of the new Openforce Mobile App, designed to maximize the user experience for independent contractors by providing convenient, on-the-go access to their profiles, payments, documents, and support.
— Cathy Wright, Openforce Chief Product Officer
Openforce remains committed to its mission of empowering independent contractors to work without limits. The innovative mobile app is a pivotal part of this commitment, providing contractors with secure access to their settlement data, profile management, document handling, and direct support through an in-app chat feature.
Wendy Greenland, Openforce’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, "The Openforce Mobile App is a significant step forward in our mission to provide a superior experience to our customers. By offering seamless access to essential information and support, we're empowering contractors to manage their businesses more effectively and efficiently. Today’s modern workforce relies heavily on technology, so it is our responsibility as an industry leader to build solutions that enhance the day-to-day lives of independent contractors who cannot use traditional HRIS platforms for their work."
The launch of the Openforce Mobile App is particularly important in the age of gig work and an economy with increasing numbers of independent contractors for several key reasons:
• Enhanced Flexibility: Independent contractors and gig workers often work irregular hours and in various locations. The mobile app allows them to manage their accounts and access essential information anytime, anywhere, enhancing their ability to stay organized and responsive to their work needs.
• Increased Efficiency: The app simplifies administrative processes such as updating profile information, handling payments, and uploading documents, allowing contractors to focus more on their core work and less on administrative burdens.
• Improved Accessibility: Independent contractors now have quick and easy access to their account information, support services, payment details, the small business toolkit, and their benefits portal - all from their mobile devices.
• Real-Time Support: The app's chat feature connects contractors directly with Openforce support, offering real-time assistance and reducing the wait-times associated with resolving issues through email or phone calls.
Cathy Wright, Openforce Chief Product Officer, applauds the efforts of the Openforce team in developing the app. "The launch of the Openforce Mobile App is a testament to the dedication and expertise of our product and development teams. By actively listening to our independent contractor customers and understanding their needs, we have created a solution that truly makes their jobs easier. This app reflects our commitment to delivering technology that supports the independent contractor workforce, ensuring they have the tools necessary to succeed in their roles."
The Openforce Mobile App is now available to independent contractors enrolled with Openforce and can be downloaded at no cost from the iOS App Store and Google Play Store. For more information on the app and its benefits, visit www.oforce.com/app.
About Openforce
Openforce® is the leader in technology-driven services that reduce operating costs and mitigate compliance risk for companies using independent contractors. Openforce frees contracting companies from the burden of onboarding, contracting, and settlement processing while helping independent contractors build their businesses. Our cloud-based applications enable companies to achieve more sustainable, profitable growth by removing financial, operational, and compliance barriers to getting business done. Openforce is a portfolio company of Boston-based private equity firm Riverside Partners. Learn more at www.oforce.com.
