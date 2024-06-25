CBP officers seize over 12 pounds of heroin at Del Rio Port of Entry

DEL RIO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Del Rio Port of Entry seized more than $234,000 in alleged heroin discovered to be hidden within a vehicle over the weekend.

“Our frontline CBP officers continue to remain focused on our border security mission and CBP is proud of the work they do to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our community,” said Port Director Liliana Flores, Del Rio Port of Entry. “This heroin seizure is an example of ongoing operational efforts conducted daily to protect our borders.”

Packages containing 12 pounds of heroin seized by CBP officers at Del Rio Port of Entry.

The seizure occurred on Sunday, June 23rd when CBP officers at Del Rio International Bridge referred a 2013 Chevrolet Equinox for secondary inspection. During secondary examination, CBP officers discovered six packages containing a total of 12 pounds of alleged heroin, worth an estimated street value of $234,225.

CBP seized the narcotics and vehicle. Homeland Security Investigations special agents arrested the driver and initiated a criminal investigation.

