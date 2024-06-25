OptaFi Corporate Branding Video Receives Major Award
EINPresswire.com/ -- Virginia Beach, Virginia based OptaFi, has announced that its new corporate branding video “Your Data Is Under Siege", has been named 'Best Promotional Video in Technology & Electronics' in the record breaking 45th Annual Telly Awards. The Telly Awards honor excellence in video and television across all screens and is judged by leaders from video platforms, television, streaming networks, production companies. This year’s winners include Adobe, Calvin Klein, ESPN, LinkedIn, Mother Jones, MTV Entertainment Studios, NASA, the LA Clippers (NBA). PlayStation Studios, Sawhorse Productions, TelevisaUnivison and more.
The enterprise cloud-based network specialists enlisted the services of Virginia Beach, Virginia video production agency Kevin Makes Sense Media to produce the winning entry. "The very fact that they chose to work with us on this video project to coincide with the launch of their new company was exciting enough," said the agency CEO Kevin Neff, "but to then be recognized not only for this award, but also for the awareness it has helped to bring OptaFi and their team is truly gratifying."
OptaFi’s mission is to modernize healthcare environments with a secure, cloud-first, high speed and cost-controlled digital landscape. The company is a joint venture funded and supported by Sentara Healthcare and Infinite Computer Solutions, leveraging experience, knowledge, expertise, and scale to benefit OptaFi’s clients. “We are thrilled that the video we collaborated with Kevin Makes Sense Media to produce has been named a Telly Awards winner. It truly was a collaborative effort with Kevin and his team in bringing brilliant creativity to the table and distilling OptaFi’s experience and vision.” says OptaFi CEO Scott Mayo.
About The Telly Awards - The Telly Award is the premier award honoring video and television across all screens. Established in 1979, The Telly Awards receives over 13,000 entries from all 50 states and 5 continents. Entrants are judged by The Telly Awards Judging Council—an industry body of over 200 leading experts including advertising agencies, production companies, and major television networks, reflective of the multiscreen industry The Telly Awards celebrates. Partners of The Telly Awards include the Gotham Institute, NAB, Stash, NYWIFT, LAPPG, Production Hub, Green the Bid, Video Consortium, and Series Fest. New Partners include FWD- Doc, AI Film Festival, Reel Abilities Film Festival, and Film Fatales.
Learn more at: https://www.tellyawards.com/
About OptaFi - OptaFi, LLC is a joint venture launched in 2022 between Sentara Healthcare and Infinite Computer Solutions. Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Va., OptaFi’s mission is to modernize healthcare environments with a secure, cloud-first, high-speed, and cost-controlled digital landscape. Designed by Healthcare for Healthcare, their core services include:
-EMR on Cloud (Azure, AWS, Hybrid Cloud adjacent) transitions and management
-Healthcare enterprise data analytics platform build and management
-Cloud HIPAA / NIST security framework build, manage and deploy
-Cloud cost analysis and assessments (spend control and telemetry)
Learn more at: https://optafi.com/
Kevin Neff
