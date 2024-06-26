Whitley Lehman, Renowned Louisville Hair Colorist, Joins TRIM NuLu
I look forward to bringing my passion for hair color to the Best Hair Salon in Louisville and helping clients achieve their dream looks.”LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, USA, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TRIM NuLu announced this week the addition of Whitley Lehman to its team of talented hair stylists. Bringing over 11 years of experience in the art of hair coloring, Whitley introduces unparalleled expertise and creativity to the high-end Louisville hair salon.
Whitley Lehman is a celebrated Louisville hair colorist, known for her exceptional skill in executing high-end hair transformations. She has perfected her craft in some of the city's top salons, becoming a master of hair color. Her meticulous attention to detail and ability to bring clients' hair color visions to life have made her a sought-after choice for those seeking extraordinary results.
"Whitley’s exceptional talent and dedication to her craft make her a perfect fit for TRIM NuLu," said Brianne Windell, Salon Manager and Lead Colorist at TRIM NuLu. "Her expertise and personalized approach align with our commitment to providing a luxurious and individualized salon experience for our clients."
Clients can expect nothing short of perfection when they sit in Whitley's chair. Whether it's an exciting blonding session or a sophisticated color transformation, Whitley is known for effortlessly bringing clients' visions to life.
"I am excited to join the incredible team at TRIM NuLu," said Whitley Lehman. "I look forward to bringing my passion for hair color to the Best Hair Salon in Louisville and helping clients achieve their dream looks."
To book an appointment with Whitley Lehman or to learn more about TRIM NuLu’s services, please visit https://trimnulu.co or call 833-874-6444.
**About TRIM NuLu**
TRIM NuLu is a premier hair salon located in the heart of Louisville's NuLu district. Committed to providing exceptional hair care services in a luxurious and welcoming environment, TRIM NuLu has been named "Best Hair Salon in Louisville, KY" by the Courier-Journal for 2021, 2022, and 2023. Offering artistic haircuts, hair highlights, hair extensions, balayage, and more. To book an appointment with TRIM NuLu, please use the following online Louisville hair appointment booking link.
