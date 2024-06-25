Tattoo Artist Dillon Forte Appearing At The 2024 Barcelona Art & Urban Movement Festival In Barcelona

Dillon Forte Baum Fest Flyer Dillon Forte Tattoo (Kehlani)

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Austin-based tattooer, entrepreneur, and designer Dillon Forte will appear and tattoo at the upcoming Barcelona Art & Urban Movement (BAUM) festival in Barcelona. His BAUM attendance will mark Forte’s return to the region, and he will attend from October 4th to the 7th at Fira De Barcelona. The tattoo convention is the largest in the region and brings together top tattoo artists and art enthusiasts from around the globe. The event also celebrates 27 years of the Barcelona International Tattoo Expo.

Baum Fest: October 4-7, 2024

Venue - Fira De Barcelona

https://baumfest.com/

Dillon Forte is renowned for his contemporary style of Sacred Geometry, blackwork, and dotwork tattooing. He believes in creating harmonious designs that flow seamlessly with the body. Over a decade ago, Forte opened his tattoo studio and has since gained a large online following and a loyal international client base. He currently resides outside of Austin with his family and operates his highly publicized Wimberley, Texas, tattoo ranch.

Forte has been featured by notable press outlets, including Entertainment Tonight, TMZ, Newsweek, Bydrie, Inked Magazine, Men’s Health, and many others. He consistently books clients from the Texas area, and many travel from around the world to have their ink done by Forte. Some of his high-profile clients include Usher, Chris Hemsworth, Kat Von D, Kehlani, and Ben McKee, the bassist of Imagine Dragons. Forte has also garnered media attention for his international travels, convention appearances, and unique tattooing locations, such as Mount Everest, an Egyptian Pyramid, underwater off Rangali Island, and even a collaboration tattoo with a robot, marking a "world's first" for all these.

In addition to tattooing, Forte is involved in photography, painting, fashion/tech design, murals, gallery exhibitions, and his product line, Forte Tattoo Tech, which offers biodegradable tattoo supplies, tattoo machines, and more. Forte is available by appointment only.

Stay updated at www.dillonforte.com or on Instagram (@dillonforte).

