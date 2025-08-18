Strickland’s Ice Cream In Costa Mesa Rolls Out Latest Flavor Calendar

Ice cream from Strickland's Costa Mesa Strickland's Costa Mesa owner Neil Liu A milkshake from Strickland's in Costa Mesa

The popular ice cream concept makes its mark in Orange County with small-batch rotating flavors made using their unique process dating back to the 1930s.

COSTA MESA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Strickland’s Ice Cream in Costa Mesa continues to celebrate its one-year anniversary with a fresh lineup of rotating summer flavors, perfect for beating the August heat. Every month, Strickland’s posts its Flavor of the Day calendar on Instagram, keeping the experience exciting for fans and first-time visitors alike.

Originally from Akron, Ohio, Strickland’s has been serving its signature ultra-creamy, small-batch ice cream since 1936. The Costa Mesa shop, opened by longtime fan and now store operator Neil Liu, continues the brand’s tradition by using premium ingredients, real fruit and nuts, and vintage-inspired ice cream machines that create a dense, velvety texture unlike anything from modern equipment.

The August Flavor Calendar features favorites like Blueberry Cheesecake, Salted Caramel Pretzel, Horchata, Andes Cool Mint Fudge, and Birthday Cake Oreo, along with other seasonal creations. Beyond ice cream, Strickland’s has built a loyal following for its award-winning milkshakes and Arctic Twisters. Guests also love Milkshake Mondays, where every Monday from 3–7 p.m., they receive a free size upgrade (one per customer per order).

Since opening in 2024, the Costa Mesa location has quickly become the West Coast hub for the beloved Ohio brand, earning recognition from CBS Los Angeles, the LA Times, and Yelp OC as one of the “Top Five Milkshake Magic Spots.” As Neil and his team celebrate this milestone, they remain dedicated to bringing smiles, nostalgia, and unmatched ice cream to Orange County for years to come.

About Strickland’s Ice Cream:

Strickland's legacy began in 1936 when Bill Strickland opened his first stand in Akron, Ohio. Bill didn't just open an ice cream shop; he perfected a recipe and even helped engineer a unique ice cream machine to create something truly special: a richer, creamier frozen treat unlike anything else available at the time. His philosophy was simple: use the best ingredients, make it fresh daily, and treat people right. Nearly nine decades later, we proudly continue that tradition with every scoop. Strickland’s opened their Costa Mesa location in 2024 with the help from Orange County native Neil Liu, a longtime enthusiast of the brand and ice cream connoisseur.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.