Charlie Kogen Blends Storytelling and Yacht Rock on New Track 'Not Wastin’ Time'

The LA singer-songwriter and producer unveils his latest release, blending heartfelt storytelling with genre-defying indie sounds

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Singer-songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist Charlie Kogen has released his latest single, “Not Wastin’ Time,” on all streaming platforms. Following the success of his previous tracks, Comfort in the Pain and Life of the Party (of one), the new single showcases Kogen’s signature blend of heartfelt storytelling, genre-defying soundscapes, and a touch of Yacht Rock.

A Los Angeles native, Kogen began his musical journey at the age of 13 after years of piano study, driven by a passion for storytelling and a deep knowledge of pop music across eras. Since then, he has explored a wide range of genres, performing in ensembles spanning rock, jazz, and salsa, and even winning the prestigious

National YoungArts competition in 2019. His music has been featured on television, performed at the Kennedy Center, and reflects a fearless curiosity for new sounds and collaborations.

Though he briefly pursued an academic path, earning a degree in International Relations from Stanford, Kogen has returned fully to his musical calling in Los Angeles, writing and producing both for his solo projects and writing collaborations. In addition to his work as a recording artist, he composes for film, marrying cinematic textures with his narrative-driven approach to songwriting.

“Not Wastin’ Time” captures Kogen’s signature blend of emotional depth, musical sophistication, and boundary-pushing creativity. Fans can expect a track that is both introspective and universally relatable, further cementing Kogen’s reputation as a versatile and innovative artist.

“This song is about needing instant gratification, even if we know it's not good for us in the long run, whether we're endlessly swiping on dating apps, scrolling through social media, or always stopping to pick up some green tea mochi at the Japanese market (is it just me? Okay, maybe I have a different problem). Musically, I tried to capture the spirit of some of my favorite artists of the 1970s and 1980s, like Michael McDonald, Todd Rundgren, and TOTO. In other words, with this single I took a stab at “yacht rock for Gen Z”. - Charlie Kogen

“Not Wastin’ Time” is available on all major streaming platforms including Spotify and Apple Music.

About Charlie Kogen:

Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist Charlie Kogen began writing music at 13, inspired by storytelling and a deep knowledge of pop across eras. He has placed music on television, won the National YoungArts competition in 2019, performed his original work at the Kennedy Center, and played in ensembles spanning rock, jazz, and salsa. After earning a degree in International Relations from Stanford, Charlie returned to Los Angeles to focus on writing, producing, and composing for film, blending cinematic soundscapes with his genre-defying, narrative-driven approach to music.

Legal Disclaimer:

