Balentine CEO Adrian Cronje Helms Rotary Club of Atlanta as 2024-2025 President
Adrian Cronje, CEO of Balentine, will lead the Rotary Club of Atlanta for 2024-25 with a promise to "engage and Impact, as only Atlanta Rotary can."
What is unique about Atlanta Rotary is that we bring business and community leaders together to help solve problems that, but for Rotary, simply would not be solved.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Balentine’s Chief Executive Officer Adrian Cronje began his tenure as 111th president of the Rotary Club of Atlanta for 2024-2025 when current president John Yates stepped down on June 24, 2024. The Rotary Club of Atlanta, the fourth-largest club worldwide, has been honored by Rotary International as one of its truly outstanding affiliates. Cronje follows in the footsteps of Balentine partner Robert Balentine, who served as the Atlanta Rotary Club’s 100th president from 2013-2014.
— Adrian Cronje
“John Yates has been an exceptional leader for the Rotary Club this year and I applaud him as his year of ‘110 Leadership Lessons’ comes to a close,” said Cronje. “I look forward to building on the many successes he and his predecessors have initiated, and to delivering on the long-standing promise of the Atlanta Rotary Club, whose contributions to the city are legion.”
Cronje has been an active member of the Rotary Club of Atlanta since 2016 and has served in leadership roles including President-elect 2023-2024, Secretary, Board member, Membership Chair and Trustee of the Club’s charitable foundation.
Beyond the Rotary, Cronje’s community involvement has included serving on the Board of Trustees for Agnes Scott College, the Endowment Committee for the Boys & Girls Club of Metro Atlanta, Founding President and Board of Directors for A+ Squash, Chair of the Wealth Management Vertical for Young Presidents Organization, Advisory Board member for Emory University’s Goizueta Business School’s Master of Analytical Finance Program and Board member for Camgian Microsystems corporation.
“What is unique about Atlanta Rotary is that we bring business and community leaders together to help solve problems that, but for Rotary, simply would not be solved,” said Cronje. “This year, we will endeavor to secure the future of the Early Childhood Champions program that our club has funded in the City of Atlanta; one that sustains for generations. In particular, this program is focused on creating capacity for early childhood education based on research and academic excellence that can become a model for other Rotary Clubs elsewhere to make a similar impact.”
A native of South Africa, Cronje holds a Ph.D. and a master’s degree in economics and finance from the University of Cambridge, United Kingdom. He earned his bachelor’s degree in economics, with honors, from the University of Cape Town, South Africa. Adrian is a Chartered Financial Analyst and is a member of both Vistage International and The Young Presidents Organization.
About Balentine
Balentine is a wealth management firm that aims to help entrepreneurs and their families ensure the wealth they’ve created will endure for generations. With wealth management, financial planning, business advisory, and legacy planning services, Balentine creates custom, holistic solutions for wealth creators at every stage of their journey. Today, Balentine offers its wealth of perspective to over 300 clients nationwide, advising on more than $7.5 billion of assets.
In almost four decades of serving clients, Balentine is consistently recognized as a top financial planning and advisory firm by Forbes, Barron's, The Financial Times, and InvestmentNews. An independent, employee-owned firm with offices in Atlanta, Ga., and Raleigh, N.C., Balentine is also a perennial winner of the Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management Award
In September 2021, Chairman Robert Balentine and CEO Adrian Cronje, Ph.D., CFA released First Generation Wealth, a book to help wealth creators think through what it takes to build a meaningful legacy and best support future generations.
Balentine is an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. More information about Balentine's investment advisory services can be found in its Form ADV Part 2, which is available upon request.
Liz Thomas
Balentine
+1 984-355-5210
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn