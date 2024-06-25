Balentine CEO Adrian Cronje Helms Rotary Club of Atlanta as 2024-2025 President

Balentine CEO Adrian Cronje accepts the passing of the Atlanta Rotary Club gavel from outgoing President John Yates

Adrian Cronje, CEO of Balentine, will lead the Rotary Club of Atlanta for 2024-25 with a promise to "engage and Impact, as only Atlanta Rotary can."

What is unique about Atlanta Rotary is that we bring business and community leaders together to help solve problems that, but for Rotary, simply would not be solved.” — Adrian Cronje