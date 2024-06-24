Governor Abbott Appoints Hjaltman To Public Utility Commission Of Texas

TEXAS, June 24 - June 24, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Courtney Hjaltman to the Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUC) for a term set to expire on September 1, 2025. The PUC regulates the state's electric, water, wastewater, and telecommunications utility industries and implements respective legislation and offers customer assistance in resolving consumer complaints.

"Courtney Hjaltman's longtime service to the State of Texas and extensive legal expertise makes her the ideal choice to serve on the Public Utility Commission," said Governor Abbott. "With over 17 years of public service including her most recent leadership role at OPUC, Courtney will ensure that Texans in every corner of our state have access to quality utility services for years to come. I look forward to continuing to work with Courtney to improve utility services and build a bigger, better Texas for all."

Courtney Hjaltman of Austin is the Chief Executive and Public Counsel for the Office of Public Utility Counsel (OPUC), which she was first appointed to in December 2022. She has over 17 years of state service, including experience as Deputy Legislative Director for the Office of the Governor, a chief of staff in the Texas House of Representatives, and a legislative staffer in the Texas Senate. She is a graduate of the Governor’s Executive Development Program at The University of Texas (UT) Lyndon B. Johnson School of Public Affairs; a member of the State Bar of Texas, Junior League of Austin, and the Pink Granite Foundation; and a mentor at her church in Austin. Hjaltman received a Bachelor of Science and Bachelor of Arts from UT Austin and a Juris Doctor from South Texas College of Law.