Texas Again Named Best Business Climate In The Nation

TEXAS, June 24 - June 24, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today celebrated Texas being recognized the Best Business Climate in the nation for the second year in a row by Business Facilities magazine in their 20th Annual Rankings Report.

"Texas continues to lead the nation as the Best Business Climate,” said Governor Abbott. “When businesses succeed, Texans succeed. That is why we are outpacing the nation in job growth and expanding in both existing and emerging industries. Texas offers unmatched business advantages — a welcoming business climate, no corporate or personal income tax, a highly skilled and diverse workforce, easy access to global markets, robust infrastructure, and a reasonable regulatory environment. Every region of our state provides innovative businesses and hardworking Texans the opportunity to aspire and thrive. I thank Business Facilities magazine for again recognizing Texas as the best in the nation, and I congratulate all of our communities and our local, regional, and statewide economic development partners."

Focused on over 60 factors pertinent to site selection teams during a corporate relocation or expansion project, Business Facilities' Annual Rankings Report has been a valuable and timely resource for corporate site selectors and site selection consultants for two decades.

Learn more about Business Facilities' 20th Annual Rankings Report.