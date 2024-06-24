Governor issues statement on 2nd anniversary of Dobbs decision

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham issued the following statement marking the second anniversary of the Supreme Court decision Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

“Two years after the Supreme Court took away women’s constitutional right to abortion and other reproductive health care, women in 21 states with abortion bans continue to be denied essential medical care to protect their health and save their lives,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “Republicans in Congress must listen to the voices of women across the country and enshrine reproductive rights into federal law.”