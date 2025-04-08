Governor authorizes National Guard to support Albuquerque Police Department

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has authorized the deployment of New Mexico National Guard personnel to support the Albuquerque Police Department in response to ongoing public safety challenges in the city, particularly along the Central Avenue corridor and other specific areas.

The emergency request from APD cites the fentanyl epidemic and rising violent juvenile crime as critical issues requiring immediate intervention. Additional support is needed to maintain momentum in addressing these challenges.

“The safety of New Mexicans is my top priority,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “By deploying our National Guard to support APD with essential duties, we’re ensuring that trained police officers can focus on what they do best–keeping our communities safe. This partnership represents our commitment to addressing the fentanyl crisis and juvenile crime with every resource at our disposal.”

Between 60-70 National Guard personnel will be deployed to Albuquerque beginning in mid-May. Their training to assist APD is already underway under the supervision of the New Mexico Department of Homeland Security, Department of Public Safety, State Police and APD.

The initiative aims to improve public safety and quality of life for Albuquerque residents by addressing immediate needs while working toward long-term solutions to the city’s most pressing public safety challenges.

National Guard personnel will assist in multiple support areas including:

Scene security and traffic control at critical incidents

Medical assistance and humanitarian efforts along Central Avenue

Prisoner Transport Unit assistance

Transit security enhancement

Metro Court security support

Aviation/Sunport security assistance

Shield Unit case preparation support

APD Drone Program operational assistance

This strategic deployment will allow APD to reallocate police resources to enforcement activities while maintaining 24/7 continuous essential services. The National Guard will serve as a visible, trusted presence supporting law enforcement duties, which will enhance officer presence in high-crime areas and reinforce community trust through visible engagement.

A memorandum from APD Chief Medina to the governor requesting assistance and Executive Order 80 are attached.