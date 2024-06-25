Zas Talent Management and Spanglish Movies Forge Partnership to Elevate Latino Talent
Spanglish and Zas bring top Latino influencers to the big screen.MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zas Talent Management, a leading 360 talent management agency, and Spanglish Movies, a premier distributor of Spanish-language films, are thrilled to announce a strategic partnership aimed at bringing Zas' diverse talents to scripted content produced for cinemas.
This collaboration leverages the extensive reach and influence of Zas Talent Management, which represents a wide array of artists across various platforms, and the unparalleled expertise of Spanglish Movies in film distribution. Together, they aim to create and distribute high-quality scripted content that resonates with audiences both in cinemas and on streaming platforms.
Zas Talent Management has built a reputation for nurturing and managing a diverse roster of talents, including actors, musicians, and influencers. They are a global management company with offices in Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru and United States. Their talents have made significant impacts across various media, from television and film to digital content. This partnership will enable Zas' talents to showcase their skills in high-profile scripted projects, further expanding their reach and influence.
Spanglish Movies brings a wealth of experience in film distribution, with a strong track record of successfully releasing Spanish-language films in the US and Latin America. Their expertise in navigating the complexities of film distribution, from theatrical releases to digital platforms, ensures that the content produced under this partnership will reach a broad and diverse audience.
"Our alliance with Spanglish Movies opens up incredible opportunities for our talents to shine in scripted content for cinemas and premium streaming platforms. We are excited to see the impact of this collaboration on the careers of our artists and the entertainment industry as a whole.” – Sol Barreiro, General Director, Zas Talent Management.
"This partnership marks a significant milestone for both companies. By combining our distribution expertise with Zas' impressive talent roster, we are poised to deliver exceptional content that will captivate audiences across multiple platforms.” – Gustavo R. Aparicio, CEO, Spanglish Movies.
This partnership underscores the commitment of both Zas Talent Management and Spanglish Movies to fostering talent and delivering high-quality entertainment to audiences worldwide. Stay tuned for upcoming projects and releases resulting from this exciting collaboration.
