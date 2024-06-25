LUMA1 Launches its New Release and Update, Revolutionizing Safety Training with AI and Autopilots for Training Delivery
Innovative Solution Enhances Safety for Business and Creates Massive Time Savings for Safety ProfessionalsSANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, US, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LUMA1, a leader in Safety Training Technology, today announced the launch of its latest release, offering cutting-edge capabilities for Safety Professionals and businesses. These groundbreaking capabilities aim to transform the way Safety Professionals and Businesses manage Safety training, delivering unprecedented efficiency, effectiveness, and results.
Key Capabilities and Benefits of the Latest LUMA1 Release:
AutoPilot from LUMA1: Automates delivery of safety training and toolbox talks with full activity tracking and workflows. Once set up, training runs autonomously for years, significantly reducing administrative burdens and ensuring consistency.
Classroom Training Capability: Introduces automation to control content, activities, testing, certification, and tracking for your training and toolbox talks.
PowerPoint Import: Building digital training has never been easier with the ability to leverage your existing PowerPoint to create videos with AI voice and question generation.
Customization and Personalization: Tailor training materials to include corporate branding and site-specific content, making each training session highly relevant and engaging for employees.
"With LUMA1, we are excited to provide our customers with a powerful tool that not only saves time but also creates a consistent, personalized training experience across the business," said John Hudson, CEO and Co-Founder of LUMA1. "Our innovative approach ensures that safety professionals can enjoy peace of mind, knowing their training needs are automatically managed, freeing them to focus on other critical aspects of workplace safety."
LUMA1 integrates seamlessly with existing systems or stands alone, offering an intuitive user interface and robust analytics capabilities. Its cloud-based architecture ensures scalability and security, catering to businesses of all sizes.
About LUMA1 LUMA1 is a video-first training platform that includes content creation capabilities, content management, learning management, and reporting with a safety focus. With easy video capture, interactive video authoring, prescriptive and adaptive content, video search, translations, automated voice, and analytics, LUMA1 sets new standards for learning. Organizations trust LUMA1 to speed up employee onboarding, add new skills, and ensure their team is safe. Founded in 2017, LUMA1 is based in Santa Monica, CA, with offices in London, Amsterdam, and Ottawa.
