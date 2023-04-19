A cutting-edge smart video platform is set to revolutionize learning assessment and question creation with new AI based technology.
SANTA MONICA, CA, USA, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- LUMA1 Revolutionizes Assessment and Question Creation with AI Automation
LUMA1, Leader in Video Based Learning Technology announces today its new AI based, automated assessment and question creation capability which makes it simple for anyone to create knowledge checks, tests, quizzes and even certifications.
LUMA1 uses any video to automatically create knowledge checks and full assessments including mapping to learning objectives and topics. Questions and assessments are critical to the learning process and are typically a difficult and time-consuming to create. Additionally, these questions can be leveraged for LUMA1’s time saving prescriptive learning capabilities which create personalized learning journeys based on knowledge levels or built in adaptive learning capability as well as certification assessments.
Video can come from any source including instructor lead training, online meetings and instructional or information focused video. The process takes just seconds and question editing if desired is simple.
LUMA1 CEO John Hudson said: "Our new AI based assessment technology will be a game changer giving anyone including subject matter experts and instructional experts, the ability to keep up with the speed of business. Our team continues to press the boundaries of AI and the results are incredible for our customers. It takes seconds to create high quality questions and assessments. With LUMA1 you can say goodbye to complicated question and assessment creation.”
About LUMA1
LUMA1 is the leading video platform for the creation and hosting of interactive, immersive video experiences for training. With easy video capture, interactive video authoring, prescriptive and adaptive content, video search, translations, automated voice, and analytics, LUMA1 sets new standards for learning. Organizations trust LUMA1 to speed up employee onboarding, add new skills, ensure their team is safe. Founded in 2017, LUMA1 is based in Santa Monica, CA, and Ottawa, Ontario, with offices in London and Amsterdam.
