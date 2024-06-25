Prolific Author Dr. Nene C. Oluwagbohun Releases Groundbreaking Children's Devotional

My Identity Devotional: 55 Days Alone With God. A Children's Devotional To Help Them Discover And Affirm Their Identity In Christ. Author, Dr. Nene Oluwagbohun Family System Coach; CEO and Founder of You and Your Child (YYC) Foundation

How can children discover their identity in Christ? What impact does understanding their identity have on their lives?

Her expertise shines through in this book, providing children with the tools they need to face life's challenges with faith and resilience.” — Explora Books

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an era where the search for identity can often be overwhelming, Dr. Nene C. Oluwagbohun introduces " My Identity Devotional: 55 Days Alone with God ," a groundbreaking children's devotional designed to help young readers uncover and affirm their true identity in Christ. This 55-day journey is written to instill in children a deep understanding of who they are and to whom they belong, thereby inculcating confidence and a strong foundation in their faith as they grow."My Identity Devotional: 55 Days Alone with God" offers a daily study experience, encouraging children to explore Biblical truths and the deep love of God. Through carefully structured readings, reflections, and prayers, children are guided to understand their worth and purpose from a Christian perspective. Each day of the devotional builds upon the previous, creating a comprehensive journey that leads to a more empowered and positive outlook on life.Dr. Nene C. Oluwagbohun, a Family System Coach, offers numerous benefits with her expertise. As a Certified Parent Coach, she provides parents with the tools and support they need to raise well-adjusted children, contributing to healthier, more productive, and more cohesive communities. As a Certified Teen Coach, she provides targeted support to teenagers as they navigate the challenges of adolescence. Additionally, as a Certified Menopause Coach, she supports women going through menopause by addressing the physical, emotional, and lifestyle changes associated with this life stage.She is the founder and CEO of You and Your Child (YYC) Foundation and the convener of the Global Change Agent Academy. Dr. Oluwagbohun has dedicated her career to nurturing the next generation of leaders. Her expertise shines through in this book, providing children with the tools they need to face life's challenges with faith and resilience.Dr. Oluwagbohun’s diverse background, which includes hosting "Family Table Talk" on YouTube and "The Atmosphere with Nene," as well as being a prolific Award-winning author and conference speaker, uniquely positions her to connect with young readers. Her work has earned her numerous accolades, including an Empowerment award and a global recognition, being nominated among the 100 Iconic African Leaders 2023.The author’s credentials are extensive: she is a member of the John Maxwell Global Team (JMGT), the American Association of Marriage and Family Therapists (AAMFT), and the International Christian Coaching Institute (ICCI), Complementary Therapists Accredited Association CTAA, among others. These affiliations underline her commitment to personal and familial growth through Christian values.Beyond her professional achievements, Dr. Oluwagbohun is creative at heart, expressing herself through various art forms such as drawing, painting, and music. As the chief creative designer at AfriCul Couture, www.african couture.shop, a shop for children’s clothing line, she brings a unique artistic vision to all her endeavors. Her passion for nurturing children’s identity and confidence is evident in every aspect of her work."My Identity Devotional: 55 Days Alone with God" is not just a book; it is a transformative instrument for children, providing them with a spiritual foundation that will serve them throughout their lives. By helping children understand their identity in Christ, Dr. Oluwagbohun empowers them to face the world with boldness and conviction. And through her work, she aims to strengthen family units globally, fostering resilience and effective communication.This devotional is now available for purchase on Amazon, Barnes & Noble and other leading digital book stores worldwide. It is a must-have for parents, guardians, and educators looking to provide their children with a solid spiritual grounding.Buy Here: https://rb.gy/bl8we1 Dr. Nene also authored the book “From Teaching to Coaching your TEEN”, a parenting teenagers book. It offers practical tips and principles for parenting through different growth stages. Designed to empower children to become mentally healthy and strong adults, this book also aims to strengthen the parent-child relationship during the crucial teenage years.Buy Here: https://rb.gy/sj1r3s Additionally, her book “101 Love Letters From God” provides a personal insight into God's mind and love, offering healing to the brokenhearted, comfort to the lonely, and answers to those seeking a deeper relationship with God.Buy Here: https://rb.gy/s2bju8 And for more information about Dr. Nene C. Oluwagbohun, visit her website at www.neneolu.com and to know more about her non-profit organization, visit www.youandyourchild.org About Explora Books Explora Books is a publishing and marketing firm located in the bustling City of Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. We seek to explore literary potentials from the global self-publishing landscape and provide wider creative avenues to amplify their masterpieces for the world. We redefine creativity and innovation. We set new industry standards.

AUTHOR HIGHLIGHT: Dr. Nene Oluwagbohun talks about her book, 'My Identity Devotional'