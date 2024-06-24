Tune in: Governor Newsom to deliver State of the State

Submit Release
SACRAMENTO – On Tuesday, following the transmittal of the 2024 State of the State to the Legislature, Governor Gavin Newsom will deliver his remarks directly to the people of California. The Governor’s pre-recorded address will be available to watch starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

