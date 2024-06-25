Belltown Power Initiates Sale of 850 MW Battery Energy Storage System Project Portfolio in ERCOT
Ascend Analytics Retained to Manage Sales Process via its Ascend Energy Exchange (AEX™)BOULDER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ascend Analytics (“Ascend”), a leading provider of energy transition analytics solutions, announced on behalf of Belltown Power (“Belltown”) that the company is commencing a sales process for its North ERCOT BESS Project Portfolio. The portfolio which comprises five battery energy storage systems (BESS), totaling 850 MW of capacity, is located in the ERCOT North region of Texas. The projects are in an advanced development stage, targeting in-service dates of late 2026 or early 2027.
Belltown, a reputable renewable energy and storage developer with a strong track record in Texas, and Ascend are bringing the North ERCOT Bess Portfolio to market as load growth continues to accelerate in North Texas and across the state. Driven by surging demand from data centers, artificial intelligence, and industrial electrification, ERCOT recently raised its 2030 load forecast by an additional 40,000 MW as compared to last year. At the same time, price volatility in ERCOT North has increased by more than 50% every year since 2020. Coupled with existing scarcity conditions, Texas’s evolving energy transition market dynamics are increasing demand for battery storage assets like the North ERCOT BESS Portfolio to help provide capacity and respond to price volatility.
AEX™, which is part of Ascend’s ecosystem of advanced software and consulting services, draws on Ascend’s trusted valuations and neutrality, as well as the company’s market expertise and extensive energy community network to create a streamlined asset sale process that serves both buyers and sellers.
To ensure that the assets are independently vetted and deliver buyer expectations, Ascend completed screening and evaluation of the North ERCOT BESS Portfolio before undertaking the engagement on AEX™. As the process accelerates over the coming weeks, interested domestic and foreign infrastructure investors will benefit from AEX’s proven framework, as well as the insights and risk mitigation strategies using Ascend's proprietary Market Intelligence, BatterySIMM™, EnSurance™, and SmartBidder™ products.
Ascend invites all qualified independent power producers, infrastructure funds, developers, and investors to learn more at the AEX Belltown Project Website.
About Ascend Energy Exchange™
The Ascend Energy Exchange™ (AEX), an exchange for renewable and storage projects, significantly reduces transaction costs and improves transaction outcomes by streamlining processes and facilitating a uniquely competitive process for clean energy procurement and project sales. Leveraging Ascend’s network of energy consumers and asset owners, AEX has helped procure over 10 million megawatt-hours per year of renewable energy and 12,000 MWh of battery storage capacity for corporates, CCAs, and utilities. Trusted in multiple asset sale transactions for project developers and owner-operators, AEX screens project sellers and buyers and leads a sales process driven by market analytics and neutral valuations.
About Ascend Analytics
Ascend Analytics, an innovative leader at the forefront of the energy transition, offers advanced software and consulting services that capture the evolving and real-time dynamics of energy markets. The company provides its customers with optimized and comprehensive decision analysis that covers everything from long-term planning to real-time operations in the electric power supply industry.
About Belltown Power U.S.
Belltown Power specializes in greenfield development of solar PV and energy storage projects, starting with site identification and navigating interconnection, real estate, permitting, environmental, tax, and all other development items to bring these projects to fruition. The Belltown Power team’s strong track record follows a thoughtful and disciplined approach to development, leveraging its excellent technical expertise and industry relationships to deliver quality projects from greenfield through to operations. For more information visit https://belltownpower.com.
