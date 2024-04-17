Renewable Energy and Storage Executive Rahm Orenstein Joins Ascend Analytics to Lead the Ascend Energy Exchange™
Rahm’s proven track record driving business growth through greenfield development, M&A, and joint ventures makes him an invaluable addition to the Ascend leadership team and our customers.”BOULDER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BOULDER, Colorado, April 17, 2024: Former Ormat Technologies executive and former CEO of Sunflower Sustainable Investments Ram (Rahm) Orenstein joins Ascend Analytics as Managing Director of its Ascend Energy Exchange™ (AEX).
— Dr. Gary Dorris, CEO
A 15-year renewable energy and energy storage executive, Mr. Orenstein previously led Sunflower Sustainable Investments, Ltd. as CEO. He oversaw the development of a large pipeline of standalone storage, PV + storage and PV projects, and directed the company’s regional expansion throughout the US (including ISONE, ERCOT, NYISO and SERC regions), Poland, and Israel. While the VP of Business Development at Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ORA), Mr. Orenstein led the renewable energy business development for the Americas and helped drive the company’s expansion into the US energy storage market. Mr. Orenstein oversaw the successful origination and development to commercial operation of 400 MW of energy storage and renewable energy facilities, as well as the development of a multi-GW project pipeline across multiple US regions, including CAISO, WECC, PJM and ERCOT.
AEX, a platform for energy procurement and pre-vetted renewable energy and storage projects, streamlines the project sales process by leveraging Ascend’s unique market analytics and network of project developers, energy consumers, investors, and asset owners. Mr. Orenstein joins Ascend Analytics during an exciting growth period for the company, with its AEX business engaging prominent developers like CleanCapital, Peregrine Energy Solutions, Golden State Renewables, EnerSmart, and others. His responsibilities include driving the strategic direction, revenue growth, deal flow, and overall profitability of the AEX business.
"Rahm’s proven track record driving business growth through greenfield development, M&A, and joint ventures makes him an invaluable addition to the Ascend leadership team and our customers. We are confident he will advance our mission to realize the energy transition and steer the AEX business towards continued success by expanding our partnerships with both sellers and buyers of high-quality assets," said Dr. Gary Dorris, CEO of Ascend Analytics.
“As a decade-long customer, I saw first-hand how Ascend's reputation for reliable and trusted valuations has made it the go-to industry leader with a vast community of reputable sellers and buyers. I look forward to growing the Ascend Energy Exchange™ by deploying synergies with developers, IPPs, and fund managers to generate success for our customers,” said Mr. Orenstein.
To learn more about Ascend Analytics and its AEX business, please visit Ascend Energy Exchange: Renewable Asset Marketplace (ascendanalytics.com).
About Ascend Analytics
Ascend Analytics, an innovative leader at the forefront of the energy transition, offers advanced software and consulting services that capture the evolving and real-time dynamics of energy markets. Ascend Analytics provides its customers with optimized and comprehensive decision analysis that spans long-term planning to real-time operations in the power industry.
Ascend Analytics provides critical and highly precise insights to steward capital investments and manage operations, and is an invaluable partner to utilities, developers, financiers, and corporate off-takers in managing the complexities of energy portfolios and markets. The company's unique ecosystem – which includes planning, valuation, risk management, and power market operations – is trusted by more than 250 leading-edge businesses and is the platform-of-choice that fuels more than $6 billion in asset investments.
Hannah Hall
Ascend Analytics
+1 720-689-7741
hhall@ascendanalytics.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn