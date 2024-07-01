Amalfi Jets Introduces ‘Level Up’ Promotion as it Increases Jet Card Rates

Amalfi One Jet Card A Gulfstream GV getting ready for a recent Amalfi flight. Amalfi's operator's pilots carrying out pre-flight checks

The company is incentivizing deposits made in July by counting them towards the USD 100,000 minimum for its Jet Card, encouraging clients to join the program.

Our 'Level Up' promotion allows any on-demand charter spend in July to count towards the minimum deposit required to join the Amalfi One Jet Card, adding even more value to our clients.” — Brian Francis, President of Sales

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amalfi Jets Inc., a global private jet charter and jet card provider, has announced it will up its Jet Card rates beginning today, July 1st, 2024 and simultaneously launch its ‘Level Up’ promotion to encourage deposits throughout the month.

Minimum deposits on the Amalfi One Jet Card have increased from USD 50,000 to USD 100,000. While current cardholders will not be affected, minimum deposits to top-up drained accounts will require at least USD 50,000.

As part of this move, Amalfi has introduced its 'Level Up' incentive. Any on-demand charter spend in July will count towards the minimum deposit of USD 100,000 required to join the Amalfi One Jet Card. This effectively serves as a matching program, rewarding those who fly on-demand by applying their July charter spend towards the jet card account's minimum deposit.

“We are proud of our flagship product and this move comes as a result of the increased demand we have seen in recent months. While this increase may seem stark to some, we are incentivizing current holders to deposit asap as the busy summer season continues to ramp up, “said Kolin Jones, Founder & CEO of Amalfi Jets.

The Amalfi One Jet Card boasts one of the strongest offerings in the industry, with benefits including a 33 countries primary service area, industry-low hourly rates across all categories, and dynamic pricing which saves clients 25 – 40% every flight per Amalfi’s Jet Card Analysis earlier this year.

“After conducting a detailed analysis of other jet cards on the market, we deemed it best to up our current minimums to better align with the competition,” said Brian Francis, President of Sales. “Higher minimums safeguard our clients within our network more securely and prevent the hassle of shopping around and more easily facilities working with one provider.

This move comes after Amalfi’s overhaul of its leading product last month, which introduced a series of updates including reduced peak day fees, an expanded PSA, and reduced callout times. To take advantage of this deal, get in touch with Amalfi’s Sales Team and become a cardholder to deposit before July ends.

You can view the Amalfi One Jet Card on its website here: https://www.amalfijets.com/amalfi-one-jet-card

To download the App on iOS, click here: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/amalfi-jets/id6474433155

To download from Google Play, click here: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.app.amalfijets&hl=en_US&gl=US&pli=1

Amalfi Jets offers a wide range of services as a global private jet charter and jet card provider. With access to over 3,500 aircraft across 170+ countries, Amalfi Jets’ clients enjoy the convenience of booking every part of their trip through one trusted company.

Amalfi Jets is honored to provide exceptional customer service, with their in-house concierge team that is available 24/7 for their cardholders and the additional personnel on their team will strengthen this offering. The full Amalfi Experience includes complimentary Black Car Service, premium cuisine and alcohol, and an in-person representative at every departure airport. Amalfi Jets ensures the safety and comfort of its passengers by maintaining the highest cleanliness standards and requiring newly refurbished, stain-free, and damage-free aircraft in their network.

If you have yet to experience flying with Amalfi Jets and wish to learn more about this offer, reach out to an Amalfi Jets representative.