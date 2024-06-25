Invoke Achieves Microsoft Modern Work Teamwork Deployment Specialization
Invoke, a leading provider of Modern Work & Security solutions, has demonstrated its expertise and customer success in deploying Microsoft 365 services.
We are proud to achieve this specialization, which showcases our deep knowledge and experience in helping our customers transform their collaboration and communication capabilities with Microsoft 365.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Invoke, an award-winning Microsoft partner, announced today that it has earned the Microsoft Modern Work Teamwork Deployment specialization. This specialization is awarded to Microsoft partners with extensive experience and proven success deploying Microsoft 365 Teamwork services, including Exchange Online, Microsoft Teams, SharePoint Online, and Viva.
— Stephen Leuthold, Director of Modern Work and Security at Invoke
The Teamwork Deployment Specialization combined with the Information Protection & Governance specialization also demonstrates Invoke’s success and commitment to Copilot for Microsoft 365. The exponential growth of data has led customers to seek expert solutions for managing and mitigating risks associated with unstructured data. These solutions empower organizations to discover, classify, control, and secure sensitive data, regardless of its storage location or shared context. This dual specialization underscores the company’s commitment to enhancing collaborative work environments while prioritizing the critical aspects of data security and governance.
"We are proud to achieve this specialization, which showcases our deep knowledge and experience in helping our customers transform their collaboration and communication capabilities with Microsoft 365," said Stephen Leuthold, Director of Modern Work and Security at Invoke. "We are also excited to offer our customers the best-in-class data security and governance solution with Microsoft Purview to support successful Copilot for Microsoft 365 implementations, which enables them to leverage the full potential of Generative AI, grounded in business data."
With this specialization, Invoke joins an exclusive group of Microsoft partners who have demonstrated their leadership and excellence in deploying Microsoft Teamwork solutions. Invoke will continue to invest in its partnership with Microsoft and provide its customers with innovative and reliable solutions to enhance their security and collaboration capabilities.
About Invoke
Invoke is a leading provider of Microsoft security and collaboration solutions, with a portfolio boasting specializations across various domains, including Cloud Security, Threat Protection, Identity and Access Management, and more. As a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association, Invoke continues to innovate and drive success in the ever-evolving world of technology. Invoke is a Top 10 provider of Microsoft Security solutions with ten advanced specializations in four of the six Solution Partner designations.
• Cloud Security
• Threat Protection
• Identity and Access Management
• Identity Protection and Governance
• Adoption and Change Management
• Teams Calling
• Meetings and Meeting Rooms for Teams
• Infrastructure and Database Migrations- Azure
• Teamwork Deployment
For more information about Invoke, visit InvokeLLC.com.
