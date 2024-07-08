Amalfi Jets Unveils 'Atlas,' It’s Proprietary Sales & Operations Software

Amalfi Representative welcoming client onboard The cockpit onboard a recent Amalfi Flight to Las Vegas

Atlas is a proprietary sales and operations management software aimed at enhancing customer engagement and streamlining internal operations.

Atlas meticulously handles every flight request, enhancing the overall client experience and optimizing sales processes” — Kolin Jones, Founder & CEO

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amalfi Jets Inc., a global private jet charter and jet card provider, has unveiled Atlas, its proprietary sales & operations management software designed to enhance customer engagement and streamline operations internally.

“Atlas” is the internal name for the software that currently is in-use by the Sales & Operations Team to streamline client flight requests, sourcing, quoting, and trip management.

Currently the software serves Amalfi Jets internally but is planned to become publicly available in Q4 2024 for subscription by other firms.

This software acts as a "home base" for both Sales, Operations, and Client Management Teams where client data is stored and organized, flight requests and notes are monitored, and aircraft are then sourced and quoted through the platform. For the Operations Team, individualized itineraries can be generated and sent through the system. Atlas is connected with the Amalfi Jets App to further streamline internal operations.

All flight bookings can be generated and sent through the system.

“Software and integrating tech into an organization is key for scalable growth. The aviation industry is very complex and for a growing organization, current out-of-the-box systems don’t accurately provide the necessary tools to deliver top-tier service for our clients. Therefore, the only choice was to create our own software, which once we finalize our planned features, will be made available for fellow companies in the industry.” said Kolin Jones, Founder and CEO of Amalfi Jets.

With its intuitive interface and comprehensive features, Atlas ensures that every flight request is meticulously handled, enhancing the overall client experience and optimizing sales processes.

“This cutting-edge sales management software will transform how we track and manage flight requests, allowing us to provide an unparalleled level of service to our clients. Said Brain Francis, President of Sales. "Atlas not only streamlines our sales operations but also ensures a seamless and personalized experience for each customer as they move through the buyer journey."

Amalfi Jet is embracing a technology forward mindset in 2024, introducing its first ever iOS and Android App and reimagined website, bolstered by this latest move to digitize buyer journey and maximize sales output.

You can view the Amalfi One Jet Card on our website here: https://www.amalfijets.com/amalfi-one-jet-card

To download the App on iOS, click here: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/amalfi-jets/id6474433155

To download from Google Play, click here: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.app.amalfijets&hl=en_US&gl=US&pli=1

Amalfi Jets offers a wide range of services as a global private jet charter and jet card provider.

With access to over 3,500 aircraft across 170+ countries, Amalfi Jets’ clients enjoy the

convenience of booking every part of their trip through one trusted company.

Amalfi Jets is honored to provide exceptional customer service, with their in-house concierge team that is available 24/7 for their cardholders and the additional personnel on their team will strengthen this offering. The full Amalfi Experience includes complimentary Black Car Service, premium cuisine and alcohol, and an in-person representative at every departure airport. Amalfi Jets ensures the safety and comfort of its passengers by maintaining the highest cleanliness standards and requiring newly refurbished, stain-free, and damage-free aircraft in their network.

If you have yet to experience flying with Amalfi Jets and wish to learn more about this offer, reach out to an Amalfi Jets representative.