H.R. 4688, an act to direct the Administrator of General Services to sell the property known as the Webster School

H.R. 4688 would require the General Services Administration (GSA) to dispose of the Webster School in Washington, D.C., by December 31, 2025. The act would allow GSA to donate the property as a public benefit conveyance or, if that is not feasible, sell the property at fair market value and for its highest and best use. Net proceeds from a sale would be deposited in the Federal Buildings Fund and recorded in the budget as offsetting receipts (that is, as reductions in direct spending).