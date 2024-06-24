Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,767 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,496 in the last 365 days.

H.R. 4688, an act to direct the Administrator of General Services to sell the property known as the Webster School

H.R. 4688 would require the General Services Administration (GSA) to dispose of the Webster School in Washington, D.C., by December 31, 2025. The act would allow GSA to donate the property as a public benefit conveyance or, if that is not feasible, sell the property at fair market value and for its highest and best use. Net proceeds from a sale would be deposited in the Federal Buildings Fund and recorded in the budget as offsetting receipts (that is, as reductions in direct spending). 

You just read:

H.R. 4688, an act to direct the Administrator of General Services to sell the property known as the Webster School

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more