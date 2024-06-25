LEÓN Y SOL Introduces New Premium Tequilas inspired by LOS ALTOS DE JALISCO
León Y Sol Launches Exquisite Premium Tequilas from Los Altos de Jalisco, Redefining Flavor and Style in CaliforniaSAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- León Y Sol announces the introduction of its new line of premium tequilas in California, influenced by the distinct terroirs of the Highlands of Los Altos de Jalisco. This region is noted for its quality tequila production, and León Y Sol aims to present a unique flavor and style that resonates with tequila enthusiasts.
Crafted under the guidance of Maestro Tequilero Jose Aceves, León Y Sol's tequilas incorporate the natural characteristics of Los Altos de Jalisco, such as the rugged terrain and cool nights, which enhance the sweetness of the agave. The packaging of each bottle, featuring hand-painted designs inspired by the imagery of the Lion and the Sun, reflects the brand’s rich Persian heritage.
According to the founders, the Marhamats, "Our tequilas are designed to offer quality and uniqueness that distinguish them in the market, available at price points accessible to a wide range of consumers."
León Y Sol’s initial offerings include:
Tequila Blanco ($69): Capturing the essence of Jalisco’s summer sun, this blanco tequila blends vibrant floral and citrus notes, perfect for sipping neat, on the rocks, or in signature cocktails.
Tequila Reposado ($89): Aged for 4 months in oak barrels, the Reposado boasts a rich, honeyed hue with hints of coffee and caramel, delivering a complex, fruit-forward experience that embodies the spirit of Los Altos de Jalisco.
León Y Sol targets ambitious, taste-conscious young professionals who value quality and authenticity. The brand strives to meet the expectations of consumers who are keen on enjoying a distinct and memorable tequila experience.
Additionally, León Y Sol has developed signature cocktails including the Guavarita, a reinterpretation of the classic margarita, and the Paloma Picante, a variation of the traditional Paloma, each designed to showcase the versatility and quality of the tequila.
León Y Sol emphasizes its commitment to combining traditional crafting techniques with modern preferences to appeal to contemporary tastes across California.
