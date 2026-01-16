Where Durability Meets Design - Lonseal President Hideaki Nishioka Featured in Time Magazine Interview

Lonseal President Hideaki Nishioka TIME (Asia Edition), Dec 2025. Content by Global Kigyo Co., Ltd.

Flooring for railways, aircraft and ambulances has been a major driver of our growth.” — Lonseal President Hideaki Nishioka

CARSON, CA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Materials innovator Lonseal Corporation, a global leader in high-performance PVC sheet flooring and the parent company of Lonseal Inc. in the United States, announced that its President, Hideaki Nishioka, was recently featured in a TIME Magazine interview discussing Lonseal’s expertise in durable commercial flooring, design-driven innovation, and performance solutions for transportation, healthcare, and institutional applications.Founded in 1928, Lonseal has built its reputation on delivering advanced materials defined by three essential traits: durability, lightness, and an increasing commitment to sustainability. From architecture and commercial interiors to transportation and healthcare, Lonseal’s products are trusted worldwide for their performance and design versatility.In the interview, Nishioka reflects on Lonseal’s nearly 100-year history of delivering reliable, high-quality PVC sheet flooring solutions and outlines how the company continues to invest in material science, testing, and product development to meet the evolving demands of commercial, healthcare, and transportation markets worldwide, including the USA and Japan.“Only a very limited number of companies can match us in terms of customizability in both quality and design,” said Nishioka in the Time interview. “Flooring for railways, aircraft, and ambulances has been a core driver of our growth.”Lonseal’s flooring has been used on Japan’s iconic Shinkansen (Bullet Train) since its launch in 1964 and today the company is the leading supplier of ambulance flooring in the USA. These long-standing partnerships reflect Lonseal’s commitment to safety, durability, and precision engineering.Looking to the future, Lonseal continues to invest heavily in sustainable material innovation. One recent breakthrough is the development of waterproof sheets utilizing radiation cooling technology—designed to reduce indoor temperatures while contributing to carbon neutrality. These advanced materials were selected for use at this year’s Osaka Expo. Following successful testing by the Tokyo Metropolitan Bureau of Transportation, the material is now being introduced into schools and commercial facilities, bringing durable, eco-friendly solutions into everyday environments.“Looking ahead to the next 100 years, we cannot maintain our competitiveness with the same business model,” Nishioka said. “We must identify the next generation of sheet materials.”Read the full interview with Lonseal President Hideaki Nishioka on the Time Magazine website:

