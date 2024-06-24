Changes to note ahead of Iowa's hunting seasons

Due to a recent statewide effort to combine, clarify, and simplify regulations, Iowa’s hunting regulations now clearly state that party hunting is not allowed for nonresidents. Party hunting, which allows anyone in the hunting party to use their own tag on a deer harvested by another member in the party, is only permitted for residents during the Gun 1, Gun 2, and January antlerless seasons. Nonresidents may hunt as part of the hunting party, but must shoot and tag their own deer. This language states more simply and clearly the differences that existed for years between resident and nonresident transportation tag uses in the former Iowa Administrative Code.