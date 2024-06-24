Changes to note ahead of Iowa's hunting seasons
Hunters will notice a few regulation changes for the upcoming 2024-2025 hunting seasons. These changes could impact deer hunters, waterfowl hunters and furharvesters.
Deer
Due to a recent statewide effort to combine, clarify, and simplify regulations, Iowa’s hunting regulations now clearly state that party hunting is not allowed for nonresidents. Party hunting, which allows anyone in the hunting party to use their own tag on a deer harvested by another member in the party, is only permitted for residents during the Gun 1, Gun 2, and January antlerless seasons. Nonresidents may hunt as part of the hunting party, but must shoot and tag their own deer. This language states more simply and clearly the differences that existed for years between resident and nonresident transportation tag uses in the former Iowa Administrative Code.
- Population Management January Antlerless Season will be available in Allamakee, Winneshiek, Decatur, Appanoose, Monroe, Lucas and Wayne counties if the number of unsold antlerless licenses on the third Monday in December exceeds 100.
- Monona, Harrison, Shelby, Pottawattamie, Mills and Fremont counties were added to the buck-only counties for first gun season.
- Antlerless quotas have changed in 12 counties.
Trail Camera Use on Public Land
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has tabled its proposed policy position regarding trail cameras on public land to allow for more public input on the issue during its wildlife rules meetings, held across the state in February. There are no changes to how trail cameras can be used on public land during the 2024-25 seasons.
Migratory birds
- HIP - All licensed hunters pursuing migratory game birds are required to register for HIP annually, either through the Go Outdoors Iowa app on their smartphone or through a link at www.iowadnr.gov/waterfowl. Non-licensed youth hunters are not required. Migratory game birds include doves, ducks, geese, coots, woodcock and snipe.
- Federal E-Stamp - The federal E-Stamp is now valid for the entire hunting season. The physical stamp will be mailed to the address on file after waterfowl season concludes. Hunters are responsible to make sure their address on file is current.
Furharvesters
- A person under age 16 is not required to have a furharvester license to trap furbearing animals if accompanied by a parent, guardian or other competent adult, who possess a valid furharvester license while trapping furbearing animals. There must be one licensed adult for each person under 16 years of age.
