Courts tackle language barrier with help from the community

Elizabeth Ceja began working in McKenzie County for the North Dakota Courts in August 2023. She has become an integral part of the court system by providing Spanish interpretation services for participants whose first language is Spanish.

Despite working full time at another job in the community, Ms. Ceja has come to every initial appearance since last August in case someone needs an interpreter in court. Very often, it turns out there is at least one litigant in need of her services. Instead of a litigant listening to an interpreter over the phone through speakers in a courtroom, Ms Ceja simultaneously interprets the court proceedings while seated next to them through the use of headphones. This simultaneous interpretation ensures smooth court proceedings, no matter the language barriers among the participants. Ms. Ceja has also interpreted for a variety of other criminal hearings as well as civil cases throughout the Northwest Judicial District.

Ms. Ceja’s skills ensures the court participants understand what is said and allows them the ability to ask questions if necessary. Ms. Ceja’s professional and calm manner upholds the court’s commitment of creating an environment that upholds access to justice for all. It is through this arrangement that the Northwest Judicial District is responding to emerging needs that come with a growing and diverse population.

We thank Ms. Ceja for her service to the Northwest Judicial District. The judges, attorneys, and litigants are fortunate to have Ms. Ceja with the North Dakota Court System. Ms. Ceja’s service to the Court system is one way that the Courts can connect with the community at large to be partners in strengthening access to justice and rule of law.