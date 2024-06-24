UNITAR and FAO Launch Arabic-Language Course on Trade and Food Security

This course is designed for representatives from government bodies, private sector stakeholders, researchers, and students involved in agricultural policy and trade within Arabic-speaking countries. Priority is given to policymakers and practitioners who can influence agricultural trade activities and provide technical advice in the Near East and North Africa (NENA) region.

In particular, the course aims to reach officials and representatives from Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Syrian Arab Republic, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates, and Yemen.