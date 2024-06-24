Alliance and Morris County Economic Development Corporation Announce Kickoff at 2024 SelectUSA Investment Summit
2026 presents a big opportunity in tourism and economic development as it marks the 250th year of our nation's independence. Morris County’s rich history...stands at the forefront of this celebration,”MORRISTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Morris County Economic Development Alliance (Alliance) and the Morris County Economic Development Corporation (MCEDC) are excited to announce their participation at the 2024 SelectUSA Investment Summit, in conjunction with Choose NJ.
— Christine Myers, Morris County Commissioner Director
The SelectUSA Investment Summit being hosted by the U.S. Department of Commerce on June 23 - 26 in National Harbor, Maryland is the premier event for facilitating business investment in the United States. This event highlights Morris County's unified approach to tourism and economic development. The Alliance and MCEDC are the exclusive sponsors for Choose NJ's "Nightcap with New Jersey at SelectUSA 2024" networking reception on the first night.
"2026 presents a big opportunity in tourism and economic development as it marks the 250th year of our nation's independence. Morris County’s rich history, including being a place where George Washington spent two winters, stands at the forefront of this celebration,” said Morris County Commissioner Director Christine Myers. “In 2024, we made a record investment of almost a million dollars in economic development and tourism, including $100,000 for American Revolution planning, aimed at growing our local economy and educating others about our unique place in American history. We are leveraging this opportunity to attract new businesses and increase employment opportunities at all levels in Morris County.”
In 2023, the Alliance and Morris County Tourism implemented a strategy to improve efficiency and increase awareness and attraction. For 2024, they launched the "Welcome to Morris County, NJ" campaign designed to promote Morris County’s business, workforce and tourism. The campaign aligns marketing efforts and resources while creating a unified brand relevant to all markets.
The strategy includes:
1. Invest Morris - focuses on attracting investment of time, talent, and capital into Morris County to enhance competitiveness.
2. Welcome to Morris County - aims to increase awareness, consideration, and engagement among businesses, tourists, and workers.
This model will expand with the introduction of MCEDC's "Success Starts Here" campaign, aimed at further promoting Morris County as a prime business location. The initiative’s emphasis on collaboration and a unified ecosystem led to a 60% performance increase last year.
The SelectUSA Investment Summit, hosted by the U.S. Department of Commerce, is the premier event for facilitating business investment in the United States. It connects thousands of investors, companies, economic development organizations (EDO), and industry experts, providing a one-stop shop for companies considering U.S. expansion. Since its inception, the Summit has generated over $110 billion in new investment projects, supporting more than 85,000 jobs across the United States. The previous Summit saw more than 4,900 participants, including EDO representatives from 55 U.S. states and territories and over 2,300 business investors from 83 international markets.
“Morris County's participation in the SelectUSA Investment Summit aims to attract national and international attention, aligning with the county’s top-line strategy of investing in Morris. The county’s vibrant economy, strong support from county commissioners, and successful 2023 campaigns have paved the way for this initiative. By integrating the EDC into the unified model, Morris County is poised to build on its success and drive further investment,” said Craig Schlosser, President and CEO of the Alliance.
Join the Alliance and MCEDC at the SelectUSA Investment Summit to learn more about the opportunities and success that Morris County offers.
For more information about the Alliance, Morris County Tourism or MCEDC’s offerings, please contact the Alliance by phone at 973-210-6078 or by email opportunity@morriscountyalliance.org or youredc@morriscountyedc.org.
About Morris County Economic Alliance (Alliance)
The Morris County Economic Development Alliance (Alliance) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to providing market-centric solutions and building strong relationships which drive tourism, community, and regionalized economic development through effective Private-Public Partnership.
About Morris County Economic Development Corporation
The Morris County Economic Development Corporation (MCEDC) is a Private-Public Partnership focused on driving economic growth in Morris County, New Jersey. MCEDC is a Division of the Morris County Chamber of Commerce, a 501(c)(6) Non-Profit.
