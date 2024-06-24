Governor Ron DeSantis Announces State Employees Will Receive an Extra Day Off for 4th of July Weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced that state offices will be closed on Friday, July 5, 2024, in celebration of Independence Day weekend.

“I am proud to reward our state employees,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “Following another historic legislative session that delivered tax breaks and record investments for Floridians—all while reducing spending—I hope our state employees use this additional time off to enjoy Florida’s Freedom Summer with their loved ones and celebrate America.”

State offices will close on July 5th in addition to regular office closures on July 4th commemorating Independence Day. State office closures will create a four-day holiday weekend and will benefit nearly 100,000 people in the State Personnel System.

###