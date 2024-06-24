Netgate Unveils the Netgate 8300 Security Gateway with pfSense Plus Software
Unmatched Performance and Expandability for Medium to Large Businesses and Service Providers
We are thrilled to introduce the Netgate 8300, our most powerful and versatile security gateway to date.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Netgate®, a leading provider of secure networking solutions, is excited to announce the release of the Netgate 8300 Security Gateway powered by pfSense® Plus software. This solution is designed to meet the demanding security and performance needs of medium to large businesses, xSPs, and MSP/MSSPs.
The Netgate 8300 boasts unparalleled performance, delivering over 36 Gbps of L3 routing, 26 Gbps of firewall, and 14 Gbps of VPN throughput. Powered by the Intel® Xeon® D-1733NT eight core CPU and 16 GB of DDR4 ECC memory in a dual channel configuration, the Netgate 8300 offers improved memory bandwidth and system performance, including a 47% increase in firewall performance and a 100% increase in VPN and routing performance compared to the Netgate 1541.
With its highly expandable dual-power capable 1U chassis, the Netgate 8300 features 4x10G SFP+ ports, 4x1G SFP ports, and 3x2.5G ports. The appliance also supports additional expansion via two PCIe card slots, ensuring scalability for evolving network requirements and application needs.
The Intel AVX-512 instruction set on the Xeon D-1733NT combined with Netgate's IIMB optimizes VPN encryption and decryption operations, increasing VPN throughput and reducing computational overhead.
"We are thrilled to introduce the Netgate 8300, our most powerful and versatile security gateway to date," said Jamie Thompson, Netgate CEO. “With its exceptional throughput, advanced security features, and expandability, this appliance represents a significant milestone in our mission to provide high-performance and value-driven secure networking solutions.”
The Netgate 8300 is an ideal solution for high-throughput and mission-critical deployments, offering superior performance and expandability at a competitive price point starting at $3,299, making it a good choice for businesses looking to maximize their network security investments.
To purchase the Netgate 8300 Security Gateway, visit the Netgate Store. For additional information or questions, contact Netgate at +1 (512) 646-4100 or sales@netgate.com.
About pfSense Plus Software
The world’s leading open-source-driven firewall, router, and VPN solution for network edge and cloud secure networking, pfSense Plus software is the world’s most trusted firewall. The software has garnered the respect and adoration of users worldwide - with over ten million installations. pfSense Plus software is made possible by open-source technology and made into a robust, reliable, dependable product by Netgate.
About Netgate
Netgate is dedicated to developing and providing secure networking solutions to businesses, government, and educational institutions worldwide. Netgate is the only provider of pfSense products, which include pfSense Plus and pfSense Community Edition software – the world's leading open-source firewall, router, and VPN solution. TNSR® extends the company's open-source leadership and expertise into high-performance secure networking capable of delivering compelling value at a fraction of the cost of proprietary solutions.
