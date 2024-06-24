Deadline to Start a Claim with Claims Office is Nov. 14, 2024

SANTA FE, N.M. — Per the Hermit’s Peak Fire Assistance Act (“Act”), the deadline to submit a Notice of Loss (NOL) is November 14, 2024, to receive compensation for damages from the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire (“Fire”). The NOL is the first step in the claims process. To receive compensation for losses, individuals, households, businesses, and other entities must submit a NOL to the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office (“Claims Office”) to initiate the claims process.

Anyone who sustained damages due to the Fire and subsequent flooding is encouraged to submit a NOL to begin the process to receive compensation for their losses. The NOL collects claimant contact information, a general description of losses, and information about other benefits such as insurance, grants, or loans. After submitting an NOL, the Claims Office will assign a Navigator to support the claimant through the claims process.

“Our mission is to compensate those who were impacted by the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire to the fullest extent allowable by law,” said Jay Mitchell, Director of Operations at the New Mexico Joint Recovery Office. “The only way we can provide compensation is if those who experienced damages come forward and submit a Notice of Loss to begin the process. It is imperative to take this step before the congressional deadline of November 14, 2024.”

Anyone who experienced damages who does not submit an NOL before the congressional deadline will no longer be eligible to apply for compensation through the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Assistance Act. Claims will continue to be processed and paid out after the November 14 deadline.

“We will continue our work to process claims and pay out compensation well past November,” said Mitchell. “After we receive the NOL, our Navigators work with claimants to compile the documentation into a Proof of Loss needed for the review process to make a determination.”

Damages that are compensable under the Act are more extensive than traditional FEMA disaster assistance. Even if a household did not sustain direct damage from the fire, they may be eligible for compensation for other expenses such as evacuation, lost wages, or even hosting an evacuee. To see more compensable damages, visit the Claims Office fema.gov/hermits-peak.

Attention – FEMA Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office

P.O. Box 1329

Santa Fe, NM 87504

The Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office is committed to meeting the needs of people impacted by the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire and subsequent flooding by providing full compensation available under the law as expeditiously as possible. At the time of publication, the FEMA Claims Office has paid $849 million to claimants.

Anyone impacted by the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire and subsequent flooding is encouraged to visit any one of our three Claims Offices. Visit fema.gov/disaster/current/hermits-peak/contact-us for locations and hours. Questions and concerns can also be addressed by calling your claim Navigator or the Claims Office Helpline at 505-995-7133. The deadline to submit a Notice of Loss is November 14, 2024. Compensation through the Claims Office is not taxable income and will not impact eligibility for other federal benefits including social security or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

For information and updates regarding the Claims Office, please visit the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office website at fema.gov/hermits-peak. For information in Spanish, visit fema.gov/es/hermits-peak. You can also follow our Facebook page and turn notifications on to stay up to date about the claims process, upcoming deadlines and other program announcements at facebook.com/HermitsPeakCalfCanyonClaimsOffice.