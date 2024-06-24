Disaster Unemployment Assistance Available for Kentucky Disaster Survivors

FRANKFORT, Ky. – For residents in Boyd, Carter, Fayette, Greenup, Henry, Jefferson, Jessamine, Mason, Oldham, Union and Whitley, if you had a loss of income due to the April 2 severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, landslides and mudslides, Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA) may provide you with much-needed help.

Even if you are self-employed, you may be eligible for DUA. DUA is available to individuals who:

Worked or were self-employed, or were scheduled to begin work or self-employment;

Can no longer work or perform services because of physical damage or destruction to the place of employment as a direct result of a disaster, which can also include the physical inaccessibility of the place of employment due to its closure by the federal, state or local government in immediate response to the disaster;

Establish that the work or self-employment they can no longer perform was their primary source of income;

Do not qualify for regular unemployment insurance benefits from any state;

Cannot work or resume self-employment because of an injury as a direct result of the disaster; or

As a result of the disaster, became the breadwinner or major support of a household because of the death of the head of the household.

To qualify for DUA benefits, claimants in eligible counties must show that their employment or self-employment was lost or interrupted as a direct result of the April 2 severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, landslides and mudslides.

How to File a Claim

Affected individuals should visit the Kentucky Career Center website at kcc.ky.gov or call 502-875-0442 to file their initial claim. The deadline to apply for this assistance is Aug. 12, 2024.

Homeowners and renters in the designated counties can apply for FEMA assistance online at disasterassistance.gov, by calling 800-621-3362 or by using the FEMA mobile app. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA the number for that service.

For the latest information on Kentucky’s recovery from the April 2 severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, landslides and mudslides, please visit fema.gov/disaster/4782. Follow FEMA on X, formerly called Twitter, at twitter.com/femaregion4 and at facebook.com/fema.