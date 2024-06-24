Previous FEMA Help Doesn’t Affect Eligibility

DENTON, Texas – Homeowners and renters in Lincoln County may have applied for FEMA Assistance following the 2022 wildfires, flooding, mudflows and straight-line winds, but previous FEMA assistance will not affect your eligibility for any disaster assistance resulting from the South Fork and Salt Fires and flooding that began June 17.

Residents in Lincoln and Otero counties and members of the Mescalero Apache Tribe are encouraged to apply for FEMA disaster assistance if you were impacted by the recent fires that began June 17.

Disaster assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.

There are several ways to apply: Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov, use the FEMA App or call 800-621-3362 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. MT daily. Multilingual operators are available. If you use a relay service, captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.

To view an accessible video about how to apply visit: Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance - YouTube.

If you have homeowners or renters insurance, you should file a claim as soon as possible. FEMA cannot duplicate benefits for losses covered by insurance. If your policy does not cover all your disaster expenses, you may be eligible for federal assistance.

For the latest information, visit fema.gov/disaster/4795.