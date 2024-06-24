Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,745 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,506 in the last 365 days.

Riverside Coffee, LLC v. Republic of Nicaragua (ICSID Case No. ARB/21/16) – Public Hearing

A hearing on jurisdiction and merits in the above case is scheduled to take place before a three-member arbitral tribunal from 1 to 12 July 2024.

Pursuant to paragraph 21 of the Tribunal’s Procedural Order No. 10 dated 20 June 2024, having regard to Article 10.21.2 of the CAFTA-DR, the hearing shall be made open to the public by way of live-streaming, in English and Spanish on the ICSID website.

The live streaming will be available starting approximately at 9:00 a.m. (EDT).

Please continue to monitor our website for further announcements.

You just read:

Riverside Coffee, LLC v. Republic of Nicaragua (ICSID Case No. ARB/21/16) – Public Hearing

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more