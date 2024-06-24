Riverside Coffee, LLC v. Republic of Nicaragua (ICSID Case No. ARB/21/16) – Public Hearing

A hearing on jurisdiction and merits in the above case is scheduled to take place before a three-member arbitral tribunal from 1 to 12 July 2024.

Pursuant to paragraph 21 of the Tribunal’s Procedural Order No. 10 dated 20 June 2024, having regard to Article 10.21.2 of the CAFTA-DR, the hearing shall be made open to the public by way of live-streaming, in English and Spanish on the ICSID website.

The live streaming will be available starting approximately at 9:00 a.m. (EDT).

Please continue to monitor our website for further announcements.