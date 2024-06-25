Anthony Manson Joins Healio as its Chief Digital Officer
THOROFARE, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Healio is pleased to announce the appointment of Anthony Manson to the position of Chief Digital Officer of Healio. In this newly created role, Manson will work across the organization to identify new market opportunities and develop innovative solutions and programs.
Manson brings significant experience to Healio, having served in similar positions at WebMD/Medscape, Jobson Healthcare Information, and Everyday Health/MedPage Today, as well as in executive positions at leading healthcare agencies like Digitas Health, Euro RSCG Life, and others.
Manson’s vast knowledge of digital channels and AI strategies makes him uniquely suited for this role. He is known for driving revenue growth for digital health and media companies by harnessing the power of data and technology to empower physicians and patients. As an advocate of more innovation in U.S. healthcare, he is passionate about improving patient access to care and health equity.
“I am thrilled to join Healio as Chief Digital Officer. This role presents an incredible opportunity to leverage rich data and cutting-edge technologies, not only to drive growth but also to enhance the value we deliver to pharmaceutical companies. I look forward to collaborating with the talented teams at Healio to pioneer innovative digital solutions,” Manson said.
“Anthony’s expertise and background will be invaluable as we build on our rich legacy and position the company for future growth. Our clients and agency partners are increasingly interested in utilizing new technologies to achieve their marketing goals and objectives. Anthony will be instrumental in expanding the solutions we develop to meet client needs. We’re grateful to have him on our team,” said Matt Holland, Chief Operating Officer of Healio.
For more information about Healio Strategic Solutions’ Deep Engagement, Advertising, and Performance Solutions, visit HealioStrategicSolutions.com.
About Healio Strategic Solutions
Healio Strategic Solutions (HSS) helps life sciences marketers reach healthcare professionals (HCPs) through our one-to-one relationship with the 3M+ HCPs on Healio’s platform. From educational activities to creative advertisements and advanced performance data, our clients’ content reaches broad and targeted audiences on the channels they use the most. For more information, visit HealioStrategicSolutions.com.
About Healio
Healio is a multichannel information platform, providing healthcare specialists with tailored news, information and education in support of their daily practice of medicine. Healio’s core News, CME and Clinical Guidance channels deliver practical information and education across 21+ specialties. For more information, visit Healio.com.
