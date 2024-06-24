Screening Technical Indicator for Crypto with Bitscreener
EINPresswire.com/ -- Screening Technical Indicator for Crypto with Bitscreener
BitScreener, the leading cryptocurrency screener tracking app and website, proudly introduces its advanced technical indicator screening feature. This new tool aims to improve investment strategies by delivering detailed insights into market trends and technical data.
Deciphering the Market with RSI (14):
Bitscreener uses the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI), a popular timeframe among traders, and offers multiple filtering options to accommodate various investment strategies:
- General Analysis: Evaluate the RSI across the entire cryptocurrency market.
- Market Capitalization Filters: Concentrate analysis on specific market segments, including large-cap, mid-cap, small-cap, micro-cap, and nano-cap.
- Specific Market Cap Thresholds: Further refine searches by targeting cryptocurrencies that meet specific market cap criteria.
Identifying Trends with SMA50 and SMA200:
- Bitscreener integrates two commonly used moving averages: the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA50) and the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA200).
SMA50 Filter:
- Price relative to SMA50: Identify assets trading above or below the SMA50, indicating potential bullish or bearish momentum.
- Percentage Deviation from SMA50: Focus on assets that have deviated from the SMA50 by specific percentages, such as 10%, 20%, 30%, etc., to identify potential oversold or overbought conditions.
SMA200 Filter:
- Price Relative to SMA200: Determine long-term trends by identifying assets trading above or below the SMA200.
- Percentage Deviation from SMA200: Provides a detailed view of price deviations from the SMA200, with options to filter by specific percentages (10%, 20%, 30%, up to 100% and above), aiding in the identification of potential long-term investment opportunities.
By combining RSI with SMA filters, Bitscreener continues to offer investors comprehensive data and detailed insights. The new crypto heatmap feature, alongside RSI (14), SMA50, and SMA200 indicators, presents a robust toolkit for making informed investment decisions. This feature aims to support both experienced traders and novice investors in navigating the dynamic cryptocurrency market with greater confidence.
Henry Le
Henry Le
BitScreener
email us here
Visit us on social media:
X