BitScreener Improves Its Crypto Filtering Features
NEW YORK, NY, USA, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BitScreener, the leading cryptocurrency tracking app and website, has significantly enhanced its free crypto filtering features, making it easier for users to find potential investment opportunities in the dynamic world of digital assets. With BitScreener's all-in-one app and website, you can track over 10,000 cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, and receive price alerts, real-time portfolio updates, charts, Greed and Fear Index, and news.
Enhanced Crypto Filtering Capabilities:
BitScreener's advanced crypto screening tool now allows users to find potential coins to invest in with just one click using a variety of criteria:
* Market Cap, Volume (24h), and Price
* Supply, ICO info, Sector, and Social metrics
* Performance, Age, Type, Exchange, and more
This enhancement is part of BitScreener's ongoing commitment to providing users with the most comprehensive and user-friendly cryptocurrency tracking and analysis tools available.
Real-Time Crypto Prices and Portfolio Tracker:
BitScreener offers real-time market data (price, volume, market cap) for over 10,000 cryptocurrencies across 200+ exchanges, including popular ones like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Track your holdings and profit/loss with ease. Sync unlimited portfolios from 30+ exchanges and analyze them with flexible charts. An essential tool for any crypto investor.
Interactive Candlestick and Line Charts:
BitScreener's high-resolution, full-screen cryptocurrency charts offer a powerful and interactive experience. Users can choose from multiple chart types (candlestick, bar, line) and utilize hundreds of technical indicators (ADL, ADX, Aroon, etc.) and overlays (SMA, Bollinger Bands, etc.) for in-depth analysis.
Crypto Converter & Calculator:
On BitScreener, users can calculate real-time quotes and do crypto conversion for various currencies: coin to coin, coin to fiat, fiat to coin, and fiat to fiat. These calculations can also be performed on the Android, iOS app, and website.
With these new enhancements, BitScreener continues to lead the way in cryptocurrency tracking and analysis, offering powerful tools to both novice and experienced investors. Access and download BitScreener today and take your crypto investing to the next level.
