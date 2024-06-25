AI and Future of Work: AIandYou LAUNCHES AI EDUCATIONAL CONTENT FOR THE WORKFORCE
Free AI Literacy content in English and Spanish to prepare the workforce for AI.SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AIandYou, a non-profit organization aimed at educating marginalized communities on artificial intelligence (AI), released a suite of educational materials for the workforce to understand what jobs are at risk, what jobs are expected to change, and what new opportunities are expected to be created.
The World Economic Forum has estimated that artificial intelligence will replace some 85 million jobs by 2025. Most of these jobs are repetitive skills jobs such as data entry specialists, customer service representatives, translators, administrative assistants, social media managers, and many others. These jobs are often filled by members of marginalized communities who are not prepared for the coming changes. The future of work and local economic stability is at risk.
“Communities need to grasp the fundamentals of AI and its potential impact on their jobs before they can take action such as job upskilling programs,” emphasized Susan Gonzales, founder & CEO of AIandYou. “Our communities, especially those in repetitive skills roles, are not adequately prepared for the impending AI impact on their jobs. The time to prepare is now, by embracing AI literacy and understanding AI basics.”
The newly launched content comprises an array of educational tools, including explainer videos, glossaries, FAQs, and curated news articles, meticulously curated to expand educational efforts that cater to the diverse learning needs of the workforce. All resources are readily accessible on the AIandYou website: https://aiandyou.org/workers/.
AIandYou, founded in 2019, aims to educate marginalized communities about the benefits, challenges, and risks of artificial intelligence. The organization offers easy-to-understand, free online content and hosts community AI events to decrease fear and help people prepare for the changes created with AI. Based in the Bay Area, AIandYou was founded by Susan Gonzales, a former tech executive, when she identified the chasm between the AI ecosystem and marginalized communities.
For further information on the Education campaign, visit www.aiandyou.org/education.
