NUJ statement on the International Women’s Media Foundation and Maha Hussaini

"The NUJ is deeply alarmed at the clearly concerted campaign to discredit and impugn Maha Hussaini, a multi-award-winning journalist, and worried at the impact this has on her safety at a time when journalists in Gaza are facing unimaginable pressures and challenges.

"Given the clear evidence of the targeting of journalists that has been mounting through this conflict, such smears are not just unacceptable but dangerous.

"The NUJ calls on the IWMF to respond to all those who’ve raised concerns about this decision and the message it sends at a time when the work of journalists in Gaza – in the absence of any foreign reporters being allowed in to do their jobs – is so vital."

