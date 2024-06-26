Longbow Advantage Receives Blue Yonder’s Partner Leadership Award for Collaborative Partner of the Year
Longbow Advantage announces it has been honored with Blue Yonder’s Partner Leadership Award for Collaborative Partner of the Year for 2023.
Longbow has built a great partnership with Blue Yonder over the years, and I’m honored to accept this award on behalf of our amazing Consulting Services team.”MONTREAL, CANADA, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Longbow Advantage, the industry-leading supply chain technology company behind The Rebus® Extended Warehouse and Labor Management Platform, is delighted to announce it has been honored with Blue Yonder’s Partner Leadership Award for Collaborative Partner of the Year for 2023.
— Gerry Brady, Founder and CEO, Longbow Advantage
On May 16, 2024, Blue Yonder announced their Partner Leadership Awards, recognizing the outstanding contributions of their partners over the past year. Longbow Advantage, as a Blue Yonder partner, has earned this prestigious award due to its immense growth and exceptional service in the Warehouse Management System (WMS) consulting sector. Over the course of 2023, Longbow Advantage grew its WMS consulting practice by more than 25%, a significant achievement largely driven by its work with Blue Yonder customers.
“Longbow has built a great partnership with Blue Yonder over the years, and I’m honored to accept this award on behalf of our amazing Consulting Services team,” said Gerry Brady, Founder and CEO, Longbow Advantage. “We have an incredible team of experts who provide immense value to customers leveraging Blue Yonder solutions, and we are excited as we track towards another year of record growth. Thank you again to the leadership at Blue Yonder for this award and for being excellent partners in the supply chain space.”
The partnership between Longbow Advantage and Blue Yonder has been built through collaborations with shared strategic customers. This relationship has enabled both companies to deliver unparalleled value and innovative solutions to their clients, solidifying their positions as leaders in the supply chain technology space. As a testament to this successful collaboration, Longbow Advantage looks forward to further strengthening its partnership with Blue Yonder and driving even greater growth and success in the future.
“The winners of this year’s Partner Leadership Awards utilized their extensive technological and domain knowledge, as well as their exceptional delivery skills, to ensure our customers achieved their business objectives and surpassed consumer expectations,” said Danielle Manning, Senior Vice President, Global Field Strategy & Solution Sales, Blue Yonder.
About Longbow Advantage
Longbow Advantage is an end-to-end warehousing strategy company that leverages real-time data to manage people, processes, and warehouses through The Rebus Platform and WMS consulting services purpose-built to expand and enhance warehouse technologies. Longbow takes a holistic approach to warehousing strategy, understanding that technology is only one piece in the solution process. Their warehouse experts work with customers to understand challenges and goals, developing a recommendation that’s aligned to the customers business objectives and supply chain initiatives.
