Statement by the Secretary of Health and Human Services on the Second Anniversary of Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization

Today marks the second anniversary of the Supreme Court's decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, a ruling that profoundly impacted reproductive health care in our nation and took away a constitutional right from the American people.

In the two years since Dobbs, we have witnessed the devastating impacts. Many women, especially those in states with stringent abortion restrictions, have found themselves navigating care deserts, forced to travel great distances to receive essential services. These barriers disproportionately affect marginalized communities, exacerbating existing health disparities.

At the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, we have redoubled our efforts to protect access to care. We have reinforced our support for Title X family planning clinics. We have enforced the right of patients to receive emergency care and made it easier to file complaints if they are denied. And, we worked tirelessly to ensure that birth control remains accessible under the Affordable Care Act. Additionally, we have focused on safeguarding medical privacy, empowering individuals to protect their health information in a digital age fraught with risks and combatting rampant disinformation.

The Biden-Harris Administration stands firm in its commitment to defending reproductive rights. We believe that no woman should have fewer rights than her mother and that women must have the autonomy to make decisions about their own bodies without fear or interference from politicians. As President Biden has made clear, we will continue urging Congress to restore Roe v. Wade as the law of the land once and for all.