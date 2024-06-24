Tampa Personal Injury Attorney Silvia Amador Brett Named 2024 Florida Super Lawyers ‘Rising Star’
TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vanguard Attorneys is proud to announce that attorney Silvia Amador Brett has been included in the Florida Super Lawyers ‘Rising Star’ listing. Ms. Brett’s inclusion in the 2024 publication marks her 4th consecutive year of receiving this distinguished honor.
The ‘Rising Stars’ designation honors leading attorneys who are either 40 years old or younger or in practice for 10 years or less. While up to five percent of the lawyers in a state are named on the Super Lawyers listing, no more than two and a half percent are named as ‘Rising Stars’.
Super Lawyers, part of Thomson Reuters, is a rating service of outstanding lawyers who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The annual selections are made using a patented multiphase process that includes a statewide survey of lawyers, an independent research evaluation of candidates and peer reviews by practice area. The result is a credible, comprehensive and diverse listing of exceptional attorneys. The Super Lawyers lists are published nationwide in Super Lawyers magazines and in leading city and regional magazines and newspapers across the country.
About Vanguard Attorneys: Vanguard Attorneys is a personal injury law firm located in Tampa, Florida. The firm handles a wide range of cases including but not limited to car accidents, truck accidents, slip and fall, wrongful death, and motorcycle accidents. Our attorneys utilize their knowledge of the field to utilize cutting-edge and effective legal strategies for even the most complex cases. At Vanguard Attorneys we believe in helping those we can, as part of our culture we are continuously helping the community we live prosper and grow. Se habla español.
