UR Chicago Alliance Graduates 2024 Cohort, Celebrates Remarkable Achievements
UR Chicago Alliance 2024 Cohort graduates - June 8, 2024 (Photo credit: Zack Schwartz / Photography ©2024)
Former Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White delivers opening remarks after introduction by UR Chicago Alliance Executive Director Kevin Taylor. (Photo credit: Zack Schwartz / Photography ©2024)
85 Graduates Honored with Civic Leaders' Support, Showcasing UR Chicago Alliance’s Success in Securing Living-Wage Jobs and Breaking Under-Employment
A healthy community needs living wages. URChicago Alliance's 8-week program breaks under-employment cycles with ongoing mentorship, access to a diverse job network, and comprehensive support services.”CHICAGO, IL, USA, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- URChicago Alliance (URCA) is a faith-based work development program dedicated to addressing generational under-employment in Chicago's most economically challenged neighborhoods, proudly announced the graduation of its 2024 cohort. The ceremony took place on Saturday June 8, 2024 at Park Community Church. Former Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White delivered opening remarks, followed by a keynote address from 27th Ward Alderman Walter Burnett, Jr. Additional speakers included Nathan Payne, Lead Pastor of Park Community Church, and Deb DaSilva, Associate Pastor of Willow Creek Community Church.
— Kevin Taylor, UR Chicago Alliance Executive Director
This year’s cohort includes 85 graduates, with more than half already working in or having secured living-wage jobs. The ceremony was attended by the graduates and their families, celebrating their extraordinary achievements. These accomplishments reflect the dedication and hard work of the participants and the effectiveness of the URCA program in fostering sustainable careers.
UR Chicago Alliance, founded in 2017 in the Cabrini-Green neighborhood by Willow Creek Community Church and local community advocate Kevin Taylor, equips individuals with the skills and resources necessary to secure living-wage jobs and build sustainable careers. The program's comprehensive support system includes faith-based job readiness training, personalized mentorship, and access to a diverse employment network. URCA’s eight-week cohort program boasts an 85% completion rate, with 80% of graduates securing stable, living-wage jobs within six months. Graduates have found employment with notable companies such as Aramark, Southwest Airlines, and Hyatt Hotels, achieving an average 50% increase in income compared to their pre-program earnings.
Graduates of URCA have transformed their lives and communities. Success stories include a former gang member who is now a social worker and an entrepreneur chef catering today’s graduation afterparty. These individuals, among dozens of others, illustrate the powerful impact of URCA’s mission. URCA continues to seek mentors, volunteers, and supporters to join its mission. Those interested in contributing to the program or participating in future cohorts can learn more at URChicago.org. Contributions to the Seeds For Change initiative are also welcomed.
URCA's program empowers individuals to end generational under-employment and break the cycle of poverty in their community. The eight-week cohort supports skills-building, mentorship, and personal development. Each individual is guided through the process by a network that is committed to their success. While similar job development programs exist, URChicago Alliance aims to stay in a class of its own.
UR Chicago Alliance (URCA) is a faith-based work development program founded in 2017. Designed to serve members of Chicago's most economically challenged neighborhoods, URCA’s unique approach (Prepare, Cultivate, Activate, Graduate) empowers individuals to break the cycle of generational under-employment. Its mission to provide access to living-wage income opportunities through job readiness, training, and long-term mentorship remains unwavering. URCA is a registered 501(c)(3) and contributions are tax-deductible. Click here to contribute to Seeds of Change, a bold initiative to raise $2 million by the end of 2024.
