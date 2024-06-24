Submit Release
Shirley Frimpong, CRNP Joins Newbridge Spine & Pain Center in Frederick, MD

Newbridge Spine & Pain Center of Fredrick is pleased to announce the addition of Shirley Frimpong, CRNP

We are excited to add Shirley to our team in Frederick... Her knowledge and experience in treating pain makes her a valuable addition to our practice.”
— Jay Gonchigar, M.D.
Newbridge Spine & Pain Center of Fredrick is pleased to announce the addition of Shirley Frimpong, CRNP, to its dedicated pain management team. She begins seeing patients on 6/24/24.

Shirley brings over 12 years of experience in helping patients with musculoskeletal, neuropathic, fibromyalgia, acute and chronic pain conditions. Shirley is passionate about helping patients decrease their pain using a multidisciplinary approach and increase their functionality overall.

She earned a Bachelor of Science with honors in Nursing from Howard University and a Master of Science in Nursing as a Family Nurse Practitioner from George Mason University. Shirley is certified by the Maryland Board of Nursing and is also a member of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners.

“We are excited to add Shirley to our team in Frederick.” said Jay Gonchigar, M.D., Founder and Medical Director. “Her knowledge and experience in treating pain makes her a valuable addition to our practice.”

About Newbridge Spine & Pain Center
The experts at Newbridge Spine & Pain Center are top providers who perform non-surgical procedures to treat all pain from the neck to the knee. Above all, we aim to help all our patients to Stop Hurting and Start Living!

Newbridge has been serving Maryland communities since 1996. Our staff has helped thousands of patients experience effective, long-lasting relief from acute and chronic pain. We understand that symptoms are heavily influenced by unique circumstances and our providers incorporate pain-relieving treatments customized to each patient’s needs. Our providers have many years of experience helping patients return to living an active and healthy lifestyle.

Our offices are located in Waldorf, Prince Frederick, and Frederick, MD with a dedicated team of trusted providers.

