Newbridge Spine & Pain Center Welcomes Irene Bwete-Mugyenzi, CRNP to its Growing Team of Pain Management Specialists
Newbridge is pleased to announce the addition of Irene to its dedicated pain management team.
We are thrilled to welcome Irene to our practice... Her expertise will be a valuable asset to our team.”WALDORF, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Newbridge Spine & Pain Center of Waldorf and Prince Fredrick is pleased to announce the addition of Irene Bwete-Mugyenzi, CRNP, to its dedicated pain management team. She begins seeing patients on 6/10/24.
Irene brings over 12 years of experience in patient care to Newbridge. She has previously worked in Urgent and Palliative Care settings, where she built a strong background in providing compassionate care for her patients. Irene is passionate about comprehensive clinical interventions in chronic disease management, with a special interest in patient education to empower them to understand and better manage their conditions.
“We are thrilled to welcome Irene to our practice,” said Jay Gonchigar, M.D., Founder and Medical Director. “Her expertise will be a valuable asset to our team, and we are confident that she will provide our patients with exceptional care here at Newbridge.”
Irene Bwete-Mugyenzi, CRNP is certified by the Maryland Board of Nursing. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Coppin State University and a Master of Science in Nursing as a Family Nurse Practitioner from Chamberlain University. She is also a member of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners.
About Newbridge Spine & Pain Center
The experts at Newbridge Spine & Pain Center are top providers who perform non-surgical procedures to treat all pain from the neck to the knee. Above all, we aim to help all our patients to Stop Hurting and Start Living!
Newbridge has been serving Maryland communities since 1996. Our staff has helped thousands of patients experience effective, long-lasting relief from acute and chronic pain. We understand that symptoms are heavily influenced by unique circumstances and our providers incorporate pain-relieving treatments customized to each patient’s needs. Our providers have many years of experience helping patients return to living an active and healthy lifestyle.
Our offices are located in Waldorf, Prince Frederick, and Frederick, MD with a dedicated team of trusted providers.
